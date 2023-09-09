WATERTOWN — For better or worse, we are living in historic weather times, with the latest evidence arriving a few days ago when the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service reported that June to August was the planet’s warmest such period since its records began in 1940.
This summer, parts of the U.S. have been suffering under the heat.
The National Weather Service reported that Phoenix, Arizona in July had an average temperature of 102.7 degrees Fahrenheit — the hottest month ever recorded for a U.S. city. The average July high was 114.7 degrees, and the low, 90.8 degrees.
On Friday, the high was a balmy 88 degrees in Phoenix. Meanwhile in San Antonio, Texas, the thermometer reached 105 degrees on Friday.
But in the north country, people were enjoying a temperature of around 70 degrees for a high on Friday — relief from a mini heat wave of earlier in the week. The cooler north country weather is expected to continue for several days.
And when it comes to temperatures, New York State, and especially the north country, has been a pretty cool place to be this summer. A worker at Watertown’s municipal water plant, which tracks precipitation and temperature, said the high for this summer in the city was 91 degrees recorded on July 7.
“Most of the Northeast U.S. was the exception to the hot summer,” said Jessica Spaccio, climatologist at the Northeast Regional Climate Center at Cornell’s Department of Earth and Atmospheric Science, Ithaca.
A majority of the state, she said, was within a degree of normal temperatures. Summer officially ends on Saturday, Sept. 23. The climatological summer is the full months of June, July and August. The Climate Center tracked temperatures for Watertown, Massena and Lowville for the summer. The average summer temperatures as of Sept. 1:
■ Watertown had an average summer temperature of 66.9 degrees. The normal is 68.9 degrees.
■ Massena came in at 66.9 degrees, lower than the normal average of 67.3 degrees.
■ Lowville bucked the lower trend. Its average high came in at 66.4 degrees, higher than the normal average of 65.8 degrees.
Samantha G. Borisoff, climatologist at the Northeast Regional Climate Center, wrote a seasonal blog at the Northeast Regional Climate Center. According to that data, it wasn’t overly hot, but the north country and other areas did receive a lot of rain. “Areas that received more than 200% of normal were found throughout the region and included portions of Maine, northern New York and northeastern Pennsylvania,” Borisoff wrote.
Syracuse was a location included in the precipitation data. The normal August precipitation for that region is 3.70 inches. This August, Syracuse recorded 5.12 inches of precipitation.
But it was a mixed seasonal bag for the Northeast. “August ranked among the 20 driest on record at two major climate sites but among the 20 wettest for 13 major climate sites,” Borisoff noted.
For example, Williamsport, Pennsylvania recorded its fourth wettest summer, while 240 miles away in Atlantic City, New Jersey, that area recorded its 19th driest summer.
The Northeast Regional Climate Center links official heat waves to temperatures reaching at least 90 degrees. The longest heat wave the center recorded for Watertown was a nine-day run in 1953 from Aug. 28 to Sept. 5. It hit 96 degrees in Watertown on Thursday, Sept. 3, 1953. It was enough to make heat-stressed city residents take pity on their suffering lawns, or perhaps provided just an excuse to escape stifling homes:
“Householders are stepping up the use of the hose to water lawns,” the Watertown Daily Times reported on Sept. 3, 1953. “On Tuesday, local residents consumed 6,300,000 gallons of water — about 1,000,000 gallons above the higher than normal.”
When that 1953 heat wave was broken, Mother Nature did it in a show-off fashion. “A 15-minute deluge or rain which poured 1.2 inches of water over this section this morning brought to an abrupt end the most severe heat wave in local history which had left Northern New Yorkers limp after 13 consecutive days of stifling temperatures,” the Watertown Daily Times reported on Sept. 5, 1953. The storm halted traffic as rain reached curbsides and sparked emergency calls from homeowners with flooded basements.
The most recent heat wave was recorded in 2020, when four days of plus-90 degrees hit that July.
If you like the heat, don’t fret. For September, NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center favors above-normal temperatures for the entire Northeast.
