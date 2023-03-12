N.Y. urged to pay tax on closed prisons

State Sen. Dan Stec, center, tours the paint-peeling remains of Camp Gabriels, a minimum-security prison that the state closed in 2009. At left is Steve Crozzoli, assistant commissioner of the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision. At right is DOCCS Capt. Jay Skiff. Aaron Marbone/Adirondack Daily Enterprise

State Assemblyman Matt Simpson, R-Horicon, and Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, introduced legislation in Albany last week to require the state to pay property taxes on closed correctional facilities.

Tax payments would offset the economic impact of lost jobs and lost commerce when a correctional facility is closed and remains vacant, Simpson said in a telephone interview on Wednesday.

