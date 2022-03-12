Watertown native Joseph E. Brett was in Ukraine at its beginning, shortly after 1991 when the country achieved independence with the dissolution of the USSR.
His mission was to help bring a sense of capitalism to the country, and to teach about it, hopefully helping to overcome an elusive sense of democracy as remnants of USSR state control and mafia-like corruption staved off solid economic reform and civil progress.
Now, he can only watch with the rest of us as the country further disintegrates into chaos following its invasion by Russian forces on Feb. 24.
Ukraine, formerly the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic, has seen struggles since 1991, including the presidential election of 2004 and its Orange Revolution that brought Ukraine to the brink of collapse and civil war. A conflict in the eastern part of the country began in 2014 between the Ukrainian military and Russian-backed separatist. But it has seen nothing like recent days.
“To see Ukraine become what it is now, a sovereign country, it was old news,” Mr. Brett said in a phone interview from his home in Surprise, Ariz. “Who knew this part of my life would jump out, from ’91 and ’92. I was there at the beginning. That’s always a fun thing to say, but who knew that this would come back? That this experience at that time would be of interest today; that they would even attack and do this most brutal thing in an era where freedom, technology and transfer of information is universal except in Russia. And why would someone do that?”
Mr. Brett, a son of the late Roswell E. and Margaret K. Brett, is a 1964 graduate of Watertown High School who grew up on Brett Street. He was served as regional director for the state Department of Economic Development, before leaving the post in 1988 after being accepted to the highly competitive Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government. His master of public administration degree focused on international development.
He previously earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from St. Bonaventure University, town of Allegany, and a master’s degree in secondary education from the State University of Minnesota.
A veteran of the Vietnam War, where, as a first lieutenant in the Army, he was an aerial observer and a forward air controller, he became a state employe in 1978, when he was named executive assistant to the Commissioner of the Office of Mental Retardation, who at the time was Thomas A. Coughlin III. He had previously served Mr. Coughlin as administrative assistant at the Jefferson County Association for Retarded Children, now the Jefferson Rehabilitation Center.
Mr. Brett was also executive director of the Temporary State Commission on Dioxin Exposure, a panel investigating the effects of the defoliant Agent Orange, but left that position in 1981. He also once taught at Case Junior High School upon his return from Vietnam in 1970. In that war, his mission was to fly the demilitarized zone looking for North Vietnamese Army troops and to do bomb damage assessment.
From 1989 to 1990, Mr. Brett was sent to Jakarta, Indonesia as project assistant for the Harvard Institute for International Development.
“I came back to the states and hated it,” he said. “I wanted more overseas.”
But there was another factor that drove him.
“Actually, I quit drinking in 1987,” he said matter-of-factly on Monday. “Today is my 33rd birthday in AA. I got sobered up and said, ‘What do I want to do? I want to do something.’”
Mr. Brett had developed a relationship with the nonprofit International Executive Service Corps, founded in 1964 by a group of American business leaders, entrepreneurs and philanthropists. The IESC’s mission: apply private sector solutions around the world to improve standards of living, create and preserve jobs, and help enterprises grow.
“When the wall fell and Communism collapsed, it took everybody by surprise,” Mr. Brett said. “The State Department came to the IESC and said, ‘Can you do for Democracy and government what you are doing for businesses?’”
Mr. Brett delighted in the chance, especially with his experience as a public administrator.
“I took it just so I could have the adventure, quite frankly,” he said.
In addition to Ukraine, Mr. Brett’s IESC’s projects were located in the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Kazakhstan.
“Ukraine and Kazakhstan were the most fun because of teaching and spending time with the people,” Mr. Brett said.
Kazakhstan, a country located mainly in Central Asia, and partly in Eastern Europe, has a city, Almaty, which is a sister city of Tucson, Ariz. That relationship brought Mr. Brett to live in the state. The relationship is part of Sister Cities International, founded in 1956.
“I’ve been in love with Sister Cities ever since,” Mr. Brett said. His involvement includes president-founder of the Show-Low, Ariz.,— Slovakia Sister Cities Association. He said he also helped to restore a sister city relationship between Kingston, Ontario and Scottsdale. Former Scottsdale mayor Herbert Drinkwater, who died in 1998, grew up in Alexandria Bay.
“My story includes my bonding with veterans in Kazakhstan and Ukraine due to the shared common experiences, like all veterans in my travels,” Mr. Brett said.
a sense of despair
In Ukraine, there was no sense of optimism when Mr. Brett first arrived in the country in 1992.
“I didn’t see any hope there,” Mr. Brett said. “What I saw was despair. They were defeated. Communism had collapsed. They were fearful of — what next?”
But in those former Soviet Union countries, there was also the question of what now?
“They had to fight to find the truth and they were doing it through our media,” Mr. Brett said. “Telling the truth and broadcasting the truth was one of the hallmarks of our democracy that they could trust and listen to.”
Mr. Brett said that when he arrived in Kharkiv in 1992, it was the first time that many Ukrainians had ever seen a Westerner.
“They were asking me about history,” he said. “These people had been listening to Voice of America and the BBC and then comparing what was being told to them by Pravda, and then quietly having a discussion among themselves.”
Mr. Brett confirmed that what they were hearing on Voice of America was indeed the truth. “And they would look at each other and say, “Yes, yes, we thought that way.’ It was stunning.”
He became friends with Nikolay Yakimenko, vice president of the Ukraine and the World Foundation, who was working for IESC under contract to assist Mr. Brett’s project.
“I traveled with 20,000 dollars in my pocket to pay him and for my lodging of my team who taught with me,” Mr. Brett said. He also paid translators.
“U.S. dollars are everything as the Rupel was worthless,” Mr. Brett said. “Nikolay said he was a teacher and had retirement income that was now ‘worth buying a pair of shoes.’”
Ukraine, Mr. Brett said, had a “command and control economy," — where the central government dictates the level of production of goods and controls their distribution and prices. It led to corruption and benefited oligarchs.
“They have supply and they have demand, but there’s no price and there’s no distributors,” Mr. Brett said. “The distribution channel in the former Soviet Union — they were usurpers. People who were distributors didn’t do any real work. The mafia supplied the demand that was there. They could get goods and things that otherwise were not available.”
Mr. Brett, as an IESC project manager, hired people like an American city manager to talk to Ukrainians about how to run city government and a person who earned a doctorate to give them “the overall flavor of what capitalism was.” Teammates worked on developing a commercial banking code and converting defense plants into facilities for domestic production.
“And I took the economic development aspect and talked about how when things were privatized, how that was taxed, how they made money, paid peoples’ salaries and those salaries were taxed and people bought homes and that’s how the economy bought goods and services,” Mr. Brett said.
He taught three hours a night, five nights a week, for two weeks. His students were senior level leaders in the city of Kharkiv and surrounding regions. To originally get to Kharkiv required an overnight train trip from Kyiv. The building in Kharkiv he taught at was hit by a Russian rocket on March 5.
It was a slow shift away from Communism in Ukraine, Mr. Brett said.
“They said to me that Democracy had to come with the mother’s milk — you had to be born with democracy, you just couldn’t install it. And the people who held control, the Communist leaders, had such firm control of government and all channels of government, that when all of that failed, they privatized. They opened it up to bid and people took over the enterprises. Well, the only people with any influence and any money to do anything were the Communist leaders who then turned into these oligarchs, these managers of enterprises. So, if you wanted to build a highway or do something, it was owned by ‘The Guy.’”
Of those the IESC team taught in Ukraine, 13 Ukrainians were selected to visit the U.S. in 1993, to gain hands-on experience in our government using existing Sister City relationships, in this case, Cincinnati. Of the 13, three were in the U.S. for two weeks while 10 delegates visited for six weeks, living with American families. But first, the delegation stopped in Washington, D.C.
The Washington, D.C., tour included the National Archives, the U.S. Capitol building, FBI headquarters and the Vietnam Memorial. “And that’s where we really bonded,” Mr. Brett said.
The delegation also met with Brownville native John M. Hanchette, a 1960 graduate of General Brown Central School. At the time, Mr. Hanchette was working in Washington, D.C. with Gannett News Service and USA Today. In 1980, Mr. Hanchette’s work he did with two others with Gannett won them a Pulitzer Prize in public service. He graduated from St. Bonaventure University in 1964 and returned to his alma mater as a professor of journalism and mass communication in the fall 2002 semester. He retired in 2011, and now, Mr. Brett said, suffers from dementia.
Mr. Brett wanted to show his group how a free press worked in a democracy.
“John Hanchette was my brother’s roommate at St. Bonaventure,” Mr. Brett said. “I knew John since I was in ninth grade — just a beautiful and funny guy. And here he is with me bringing in my guys from the former Soviet Union, and here’s Hanchette, so professional. He’s interviewing all of them and he wrote all of their names down. He was just so sweet and we toured USA Today.”
After their time with Mr. Hanchette, Mr. Brett took three top leaders to New York City.
“They wanted to see the Statue of Liberty, which I showed them the day after we visited New York Department of Public Works,” Mr. Brett said. He recalls them all wearing New York Yankees` caps.
“The next morning, all were abuzz with what happened and how and who,” Mr. Brett said, as he recalled the February, 1993 terrorist attack under the World Trade Center complex. Six people were killed and more than 1,000 were injured.
“I stopped along the sidewalk, put 50 cents into USA today box and pulled out the paper,” Mr. Brett said. “On the front page, big headlines and story and on Page 2, a diagram of the truck in the basement of the trade center and damage done by the blast. The Ukrainians marveled — how a free press operates in a democracy, and our own John Hanchette led to their understanding.”
At the Vietnam Memorial, Mr. Brett said that after he told the delegation they should make sure such wars should never happen again, a former Soviet colonel hugged him and tearfully said, “All soldiers should be veterans.”
The delegation also met with the late John H. Glenn Jr., the U.S. Senator from Ohio who flew as a fighter pilot in two wars and was the first American to orbit the Earth. Sen. Glenn died in 2016.
Mr. Brett said it was supposed to be a meet-and-greet gathering with Sen. Glenn. “He spent two hours about how to get nuclear weapons out of Ukraine,” he said.
According to The Nuclear Threat Initiative, following Ukraine’s 1991 independence, more than 1,700 Soviet nuclear weapons were left on its territory. They were removed to Russia under a 1994 agreement in exchange for security assurances.
Despite the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Mr. Brett sees the country surviving in some form.
“It’s probably going to be entrenched in some sort of long war,” he said. “But that’s going to unite the world even more, to keep them out, to ensure they don’t take Ukraine.”
He’s encouraged by NATO’s response to the crisis.
“Capitalism and free enterprise are now more sacred,” Mr. Brett said. “They’re not just fictions anymore. They have to have it. Particularly in the Baltics. They’re threatened by the Russians being right there on their border.”
He added, “The fight now is between good and evil. It’s that simple. The valor of seeing these (Ukranian) soldiers step up is just stunning.”
But the world, Mr. Brett believes, is seeing a new type of warfare.
“We’re in a war of disinformation as seen by Putin spreading lies to ‘his’ people,” he said. “And here, in the U.S. by citizens getting their news from different sources. Victory in a war of disinformation is not truth, but rather chaos and confusion from with, an autocrat can emerge.”
