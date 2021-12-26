Marcus A. Martin, 33, of 132 W. Fourth St., Oswego, was charged Dec. 9 by the Oswego City Police Department with resisting arrest, first-degree robbery, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and second-degree menacing.
Heidi M. Crook, 41, of Fowler, was charged by Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies on Monday with fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and two traffic infractions. According to sheriff’s records, Ms. Crook was in possession of 3.98 grams of methamphetamine.
Gina Taylor, 53, of Brasher Falls, was charged Friday by state police with driving while intoxicated.
Brianna Ashlee Abtey, 22, of 251 W. Sixth St., Oswego, was charged Dec. 11 by the Oswego City Police Department with having no headlights, no license, first-offense DWI and aggravated DWI. She was held awaiting arraignment in Oswego County Court.
Brandon M. Pittsley, 25, of 7 Birch Lane, Scriba, was charged by Oswego police with hawking or peddling and operating a transient business without a permit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.