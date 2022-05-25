In response to the massacre of 19 children and two teachers in a Texas elementary school, police agencies increased their presence at north country schools on Wednesday, and educators are preparing counselors to deal with concerned or traumatized students.
A gunman identified as Salvador Ramos, 18, used an AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle to murder the 21 people on Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, that ended with police storming a classroom and killing him.
New York state police say troopers are being instructed to increase their presence around school campuses statewide, including Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.
“Troopers are being instructed to increase their visibility around schools located in their patrol areas, which will continue through to the end of the school year,” NYSP Public Information Officer William T. “Beau” Duffy said in an email. “Troopers will increase regular patrols at the schools and will also periodically stop and visit the schools to check in with school officials. This effort will include uniform Troopers and plain clothes investigators.”
Mr. Duffy said state police are asking “everyone involved in our school communities statewide to remain vigilant and immediately report any suspicious or unusual activity to their local police, or they can call state police at 1-800-GIVE-TIP or send an email to crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.”
The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office directed their deputies, civil deputies and detectives to visit schools in the county as least once on Wednesday.
“Without question having law enforcement presence in our local schools are beneficial on so many levels. Safety being priority number one,” said Undersheriff Sean P. O’Brien. “The Sheriff’s Office will continue to always be proactive and these events just reiterate the importance of having that strong relationship with our community.”
They also have a full-time school resource deputy assigned to the Edwards-Knox School District.
“As always, we encourage our deputies to speak with the school community to include students as well as faculty and staff. Communication is key. If the Deputies are made aware of a suspicious person we will make diligent efforts to further investigate the individual(s) utilizing our Criminal Investigation team and other Law Enforcement partners,” Mr. O’Brien wrote in an email.
“Our hearts go out to those that are coping with the significant loss [from] the senseless acts that occurred in Texas yesterday,” he said.
Watertown Central Schools counseling staff on Wednesday received support from Community Based Services. They offered to meet with students or families in small groups “to facilitate age-appropriate conversations, provide short-term counseling and crisis intervention, and assist with linking to both local and national resources as needed,” said Superintendent of Schools Patricia B. Labarr.
Watertown Central also has two school resource officers and a DARE/juvenile officer from the Watertown City Police Department. She said they also have district-wide and building-specific safety plans in place.
At St. Lawrence-Lewis BOCES, there’s no plan to have an increased law enforcement presence, “but [we] have strong connections to the various agencies and protocols to reach them swiftly if necessary,” said Superintendent Thomas R. Burns. He said they have no plans to join a school resource officer program, “however we have a criminal justice program at all three Career and Technical Centers.”
He said they have multiple counselors across their region, “and to my knowledge they have not been providing more counseling than in a normal week, especially any counseling attributable to the recent gun violence.”
“The recent shooting in Texas is troubling. To hear about more innocent students gunned down with no end in sight is frustrating to say the least,” Mr. Burns said.
Massena Superintendent of Schools Patrick H. Brady says the district has implemented several measures that include video surveillance inside and outside of all facilities, “a strong partnership with the Massena Police Department, single points of entry at all of our school buildings, anonymous alerts for the anonymous reporting of safety concerns and regular drills “to practice a wide variety of emergency procedures.”
Like Watertown, Massena also has district and building safety plans in place, including threat assessments. They’ve also had as part of their capital improvement project “increased safety measures,” such as internal door locks and an emergency notification system.
“With the tragic incident in Texas yesterday, we will reinforce here at school the idea of see something, say something’ as it continues to hold significance, especially with the role social media plays in children’s and adolescents’ lives,” Mr. Brady said. “Anyone can reach out to a building administrator or another trusted adult with concerns or anonymously submit a concern. Our counselors and social workers also stand ready to support our students who feel troubled by the recent gun violence. It takes all of us working together to keep our schools safe from harm.”
The district is also in the process of getting back into an agreement with the village police to have a school resource officer.
“We were all shocked and saddened by the news that there was an elementary school shooting yesterday in Uvalde, Texas, where at least 21 people lost their lives. Our thoughts are with the families of the victims and the entire Uvalde community,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.