COPENHAGEN — Although the village has dissolved its fire department, the members of the non-profit corporation attached to that department met on Thursday night.
Because they are no longer a municipal fire department, corporation President James Henry asked everyone except company members to leave the meeting, including those with the auxiliary who are included in the company membership.
Friday was the deadline for all fire department assets, equipment, records and funds to be returned to the village, however Mr. Henry claimed there is nothing to return.
“We’re not handing nothing over. Everything belongs to Copenhagen Fire Department Incorporated,” Mr. Henry said. “They’re saying they’re dissolving the fire department. We cannot fight a fire but the incorporation is still intact. There’s other functions that can be done. We’re looking at other avenues.”
When asked for confirmation that nothing in the hall was paid for with taxpayer money or whether any taxpayer money was in the bank accounts, he said “not that I know of — I’m just going with what we’re being told.”
Mr. Henry said he is following the instructions of their lawyer, Albany-based Terence S. Hannigan, who specializes in fire department cases, claiming Mr. Hannigan has advised him that the corporation can still exist despite the end of the municipal fire department.
The village’s lawyer Candace Randall has said state law indicates fire non-profits do not exist without their fire departments.
“We’re looking to possibly get contracts (with Pinckney and back, without this [expletive] village,” Mr. Henry said, although he has spoken on many occasions about forming a fire district, potentially with the town of Denmark. “They went to every town, in executive session, to push us out the door.”
Although Mr. Henry has said on multiple occasions that they would like to form their own district, he said at this point, “we’re not sure which way we’re going.”
Fire Chief T.J. Williams’ understanding on their ability to fight fires differed from Mr. Henry’s statement.
“Obviously right now, the only people we can tend to is Champion. They’re on our side,” he claimed. “Jefferson County is different than Lewis County. Right now, if the tones go off for Champion, we can respond. They have mutual aid compensation at the town of Champion.”
Because of the Veterans Day holiday, however, his claim could not be verified with either town or county officials, however the village has maintained that the contract was with them directly and notified Champion directly of the department’s closure.
On Tuesday, Lewis County Emergency Services Director Robert Mackenzie circulated an email to the volunteer fire departments in Rutland, West Carthage, Carthage, and Castorland that provided “mutual aid” with Copenhagen, as well as the Sheriff’s Office and dispatch desk, that “per the notification we have received from the village of Copenhagen attorney, effective immediately, the Copenhagen Fire Department should not be requested or toned out for any reason for response in Lewis County.”
Mrs. Randall’s Nov. 2 letter to him, outlining the events since the village board’s Septemer resolution to abolish the department was passed, the submission of a petition for a permissive referendum that was rejected because it was “defective” and did not have enough signatures, was attached. The rejection was filed with the clerk and no other petition was circulated, ending in the final dissolution vote on Nov. 1.
“It is my unfortunate task to notify you that the Copenhagen Volunteer Fire Department has been abolished and will no longer be able to answer any calls,” the correspondence said.
Mr. Williams said the fact that he was not copied on either letter was “an issue,” and indicated he does not believe that will be the last word.
“I don’t think it’s over. I think it needs to go to the Supreme Court. I think it needs to come down to the village voters. I mean, it can’t be determined by five people,” Mr. Williams said. “I just feel that the village board is not giving the village residents what they need.”
Mr. Williams and a number of other department members voted in favor of turning the department finances over to the village in response to the September resolution, but were outvoted by the majority concerned that by giving anything up, they would lose everything.
In their meeting on Wednesday, the village board passed a resolution to allow Mayor Mark Souva to sign the legal documents necessary to get all village assets back from the fire department in anticipation of the department’s refusal to turn them over and another to ensure that fire departments providing any fire protection will be covered by the village’s insurance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.