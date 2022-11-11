Copenhagen Fire Dept. not giving up fight

The village of Copenhagen board listens to a resident at the November meeting Wednesday. A resolution was passed allowing Mayor Mark Souva, center, to sign and file necessary documents for the village to be able to recover taxpayer assets from the now-abolished fire department. Julie Abbass/Watertown Daily Times

COPENHAGEN — Although the village has dissolved its fire department, the members of the non-profit corporation attached to that department met on Thursday night.

Because they are no longer a municipal fire department, corporation President James Henry asked everyone except company members to leave the meeting, including those with the auxiliary who are included in the company membership.

Copenhagen Fire Dept. not giving up fight

President of the Copenenhagen Fire Department non-profit corporation James Henry spoke to members of the fire company on Thursday night at the firehall before requiring non-members to leave the monthly meeting. The department had a Friday deadline to return all department assets to the village after they abolished their volunteer fire department for not following village laws, financial improprieties and safety concerns based on the low number of fire fighters available among members. Julie Abbass/Watertown Daily Times
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.