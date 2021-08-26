FORT DRUM — No 10th Mountain Division soldiers were killed or injured during attacks Thursday at the Hamid Karzi International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, according to a source.
Two explosions and gunshots were reported at the airfield as Afghans and others try to flee the country following a takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban.
Following the attacks, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said there were a number of U.S. military casualties, as well as civilian casualties.
President Joseph R. Biden, in a live televised speech last Friday, mentioned that 10th Mountain Division were among the troops securing the perimeter of the airfield to assist with evacuations.
