WATERTOWN — In Clayton, people woke up Tuesday morning and couldn’t see the St. Lawrence River. In Watertown, street lights came on later in the morning as the smoke that has drifted south from Quebec wildfires permeated the north country and caused air quality alerts.
Things won’t get better in the coming days.
“We’re expecting an upper level disturbance could improve conditions a little bit this afternoon,” Daniel P. Kelly, a forecaster with the Buffalo office of the National Weather Service said on Tuesday morning. “However, we’re looking for more of the same tomorrow. There will be similar winds through Friday, at least.”
As of Monday, more than 150 wildfires were active in Quebec. The smoke from the fires is moving north to south, reflecting a general weather pattern that is also moving any storm systems in that direction.
“There’s a big storm system off the coast of New Brunswick,” said Mr. Kelly. “The circulation around it is bringing stuff in from the north. That’s going to persist and very slowly move out of the area.”
The circulation of the system, Mr. Kelly said, is counter-clockwise.
Some relief may come with a good chance of rain tonight and Thursday night, Mr. Kelly said. “If you get a little rain in there, that might help the smoke a little bit. It’d definitely help with the dry conditions.”
The smoke has caused an air quality alert from the Department of Envioronmental Conservation. It is “unhealthy for sensitive groups.”
The alert has caused the cancellation of several activities from Clayton to Massena.
A smoke forecast produced by the University of British Columbia shows that the smoke forecasted to drift over Lake Ontario and into New York State on Thursday will be especially bad.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.