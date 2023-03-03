The famous Golden Dome, July 6, is located on the Ogdensburg Free Academy campus on State Street.Christopher Lenney/The Journal

OGDENSBURG — An Ogdensburg Free Academy student has been charged with a felony count of making a terroristic threat after allegedly making a bomb threat against the school Friday morning.

City Police Chief Mark Kearns said in a statement Friday afternoon that the police department’s school resource officer had received a complaint from school staff about the possible threat.

