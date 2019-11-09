NORFOLK — Army Sgt. Francis P. Hurteau, a Norfolk native who was the only American soldier to die in the liberation of the French city of Franconville during World War II, will be honored at the American Legion in his hometown Monday.
Town Historian and Museum Curator Theresa Dumas said the idea for the memorial germinated when she received an envelope on Sept. 10 from the city where Sgt. Hurteau was killed.
Inside was a note dated Aug. 31 from Alain Simonnet, a resident of the city who saw to it that Sgt. Hurteau was recognized for his contribution to the city during the war with a permanent memorial at their museum. Mr. Simonnet was also instrumental in having a street in Franconville named after Sgt. Hurteau, according to an Oct. 4, 2000 Times article.
In his Aug. 31 letter to Mrs. Dumas, Mr. Simonnet wrote that Sgt. Hurteau’s sacrifice was not forgotten on the 75th anniversary of his death.
Sgt. Hurteau, who was born in Malone and spent his youth in Norfolk, was killed at age 22 on Aug. 28, 1944 when a German tank ambushed him and a resistance fighter, a day after arriving in Franconville during the liberation of the city.
Sgt. Hurteau was originally buried in France in 1944 and, in 1948, arrangements were made to have his body returned to Malone, where he is now buried in a family plot.
Information about Sgt. Hurteau, his sacrifice and the town of Norfolk, is part of the exhibition in Franconville that was sent along to Mrs. Dumas in the envelope.
Mrs. Dumas said former Town Historian Leon H. Burnap knew about the exhibit back in 2000, when the Times first wrote an article about the French exhibit, and said the recent reminder of the French memorial drove her to hold a ceremony in Sgt. Hurteau’s hometown.
She reached out to Sgt. Hurteau’s nephew, 72-year-old Thaddeus P. “Ted” Coller, who still resides in the town and the two of them contacted Andrew S. Neer, Sgt. Hurteau’s friend and former roommate.
The two men worked together for the then Niagara Hudson Power Co. and shared an apartment in Syracuse with two friends before enlisting in the Army together.
According to the Oct. 4, 2000 Times article, Mr. Neer, who also fought in Europe during WWII, said he took a few days leave after learning of his friend‘s death and drove an Army jeep with other soldiers from their base in France to pick up Sgt. Hurteau’s personal belongings in Paris. He also took photos of Sgt. Hurteau’s grave in France for his family.
Mrs. Dumas has a picture that will be on display with Sgt. Hurteau‘s memorial Monday from Mr. Neer’s Paris visit in 1944 of Mr. Neer kneeling before his friend’s grave.
On Monday, Mr. Neer, who is currently living in Ogdensburg, will again be standing beside a memorial for his old friend. There will also be a mannequin displaying Mr. Neer’s Army coat.
Monday’s memorial will also have a display case with a gold medallion and Purple Heart awarded to Sgt. Hurteau as well as a typed letter from “somewhere in Germany,” from a chaplain announcing his death.
Mr. Coller said he heard stories about his uncle, who he said friends and family called “Sid.”
“The whole time growing up I knew my mother had a younger brother. Being young, I knew that he was deceased but had no idea why,” Mr. Coller said. “With all this going on it’s been interesting because I’ve found stuff out at my age I had no clue. It was like hearing about somebody I didn’t know . . . but when this stuff started getting going, we started digging and the things I have learned . . .”
The 11 a.m. ceremony will be at the American Legion located at 2 E. High St., and will also include a “stair step” that will shelve photos of Norfolk residents who were killed in World War I, II, as well as the wars in Korea and Vietnam. The photos will be unveiled following the ringing of a bell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.