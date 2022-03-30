NORFOLK — Labor Day Field Days hosted by the Norfolk Volunteer Fire Department were once the department’s primary fundraiser. With those days gone, the department has decided to liquidate its Field Day Park on Clinton Street across from the Norfolk Arena and start fresh.
“People just don’t return to the area over Labor Day like they used to and the number of attendees at our events continued to decline to the point where we were just barely breaking even,” the department’s Park Committee Co-Chair Jeremy A. Willard said.
It’s been four years since the volunteer fire department members held their last field day at the park in 2018. They say the park’s condition has deteriorated over the past several years and has become unsightly in one of the town’s highest traffic areas.
As a result, the department has decided to complete a makeover along with the liquidation. A modern training facility, small utility park and parking will replace the fencing, gaming and food buildings that have been on site since the early 1980s. Guardrails that lined Clinton Street and the firematic arch that crossed Clinton Street near Park Street have already been removed.
“As a department, we are committed to making our town a better place to live and, in many ways, that mindset has to start at home. Transforming the Clinton Street park is a first step as it establishes the department as a leader in the effort to improve Norfolk,” Mr. Willard said.
Anyone looking for a piece of history can contact the department. The buildings, which will be sold individually, and most of the contents are for sale. The department said it will consider all reasonable offers for the buildings and fencing.
Saleable contents include several gaming tables, chairs, work tables and other concession materials and equipment. Photos are posted on Facebook Marketplace. Those interested can contact Mr. Willard or Jason A. Clark to arrange a walk-through. Mr. Willard can be reached at 315-244-3910 and Mr. Clark can be reached at 617-312-8594.
