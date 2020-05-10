North country 2020 grads face uncertain futures, missed milestones, but take the unexpected in stride

Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Partly cloudy in the morning. Increasing clouds with periods of showers later in the day. High 46F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 37F. SW winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.