TROUT RIVER — Two north country border crossings are slated to receive Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding for major upgrades, at Rouses Point in eastern Clinton County and at Trout River in the northern Franklin County town of Constable.
In a press release issued Friday by Garry F. Douglas, president of the North Country Chamber of Commerce, welcomed the funding announcement form the U.S. General Services Administration.
“We identified the need for major updates at Rouses Point and at Trout River as a top border infrastructure priority two years ago and worked with our Washington partners to help make sure funds would be available in the infrastructure bill,” Douglas said in a statement. “While we will soon be reaching out to learn more about the design and scope, our expectation is for U.S. ports of entry at both crossings that will provide modern facilities with all new technology and enhanced capacity to support flow.”
Douglas said the North Country Chamber has led an ongoing effort to improve the area’s border crossings since the late 1990s. To date, efforts have secured investments at the Champlain border crossing, a new U.S Customs and Border Protection boat dock on Lake Champlain, and upgrades to the Canadian port of entry in Lacolle, Quebec.
“We have long understood that where things move is where prosperity occurs, and that the most efficient possible movements across our border are an essential element of our continuing binational economic strategy,” Douglas said.
The announcement from the GSA indicated that the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law invests a total $40 million for land ports of entry in New York.
The upgrades to the land ports of entry are intended to strengthen supply chains and create jobs, while enhancing security and trade, according to the GSA announcement.
In addition to the Rouses Point and Trout River projects, infrastructure and paving projects will also be funded at six other area border stations, including at Fort Covington and Chateaugay in Franklin County; Champlain, Mooers and Overton Corners in Clinton County; and at Massena’s port of entry in St. Lawrence County, according to the GSA announcement.
“America’s land ports are vital to our economy and our security, with billions of dollars in goods and services crossing our borders each and every day,” GSA Administrator Robin C. Carnahan said in the announcement. “These bipartisan investments are a historic opportunity to modernize our land ports in ways that will create good-paying jobs and strengthen supply chains, while enhancing safety and security.”
In addition to making north country border crossings more functional, sustainable, and secure, the planned infrastructure investment is intended to foster economic growth and job creation in communities close to the border with Canada.
“The land ports of entry in New York state serve as more than just secure, welcoming gateways to our country,” Michael Gelber, GSA Region 2’s acting regional administrator, said in the announcement. “They are intrinsic to the fabric of life and community along the border with Canada. We are excited for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to improve so many facilities and the prospects these projects will bring to the region.”
In addition to the projects in New York, 26 other major construction and modernization projects at land ports of entry will be funded through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
The nation’s average land port of entry is nearly 40 years old and overdue for upgrades, according to the GSA announcement, which states many of these modernization projects will allow CBP to more effectively deploy the latest technology to identify high-risk activity and shipments, combat drug trafficking and increase operational security.
