FORT DRUM — It was personal for many of the people who attended the first wreath laying at Memorial Park on Saturday.
J.B. Webb, the public relations chair for the Cub Scout Pack 26, had an idea recently to partner with Wreaths Across America to hold the first ceremony at Fort Drum, but he didn’t want to reserve it for just his group. So he brought the cubs and scouts on Fort Drum — all sons and daughters of active military soldiers — together to make sure the younger generation doesn’t forget those who made the ultimate sacrifice while in the line of duty. It’s to honor the names on the 22 markers at the park, and to show respect to those who were impacted by their loss. Mr. Webb said around 150 people attended the ceremony, with between 30 and 40 knowing those memorialized on those markers at the park closely.
Mr. Webb laid a wreath down, where the name Jared Monti would be found. They served together in the 82nd Airborne at Fort Bragg, N.C., and Mr. Monti was his team leader before moving to Fort Drum and dying while with the 10th Mountain Division.
“The goal is to honor, remember and teach,” Mr. Webb said. “We want to honor those who paid the sacrifice, and, more importantly, teach the younger generation about the sacrifices.”
