Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Snow this evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low around 30F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Snow this evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low around 30F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible.