POTSDAM — The North Country Children’s Museum will debut a new, interactive art exhibit between Dec. 15 and Jan. 9.
“I’m making a bunch of sculptures that are going to light up the room and be interactive, so children can play with them,” said Liza L. Paige, art educator at the museum who designed the new exhibit.
She said there will be a few sculptures, including one that is swing-based, and another that is a slide. Another, she said, is a sort of plexi-cup that glows in the dark, which children can take apart and rearrange to create a new structure.
Ms. Paige, who teaches 3D Design at SUNY Potsdam, said she got the idea from her college students who design sculptures for the LoKo Arts Festival each year on campus.
“I just thought it would be fun to do a mini version at the museum for the kids,” she said.
She said there are a total of eight sculptures for the new exhibit, all of which are interactive in some way.
“Usually, when you go to a gallery, you can’t touch anything, so this is the opposite of that,” she said.
This thought was echoed by Sharon V. Williams, co-founder and executive director of the museum, who said “The idea of the exhibit is that you’re not just looking, you also get to play with the sculptures, so it’s multisensory.”
“Liza came to me with this idea a year or two ago saying she wanted to do a movable art installation that kids could play inside of, so we wrote a grant to NYS Council for the Arts and it got funded but delayed by COVID. In the meantime, she has been creating these large-scale, light-up, movable sculptures, so after all the delays she’s been working on it, and we’ll be opening the exhibit on Dec. 15,” Ms. Williams said.
She said the museum is for children 12 and under and their families, but that anyone is welcome to come see the exhibit. However, the slides and swings are kid-size, so adults shouldn’t get their hopes up thinking they, too, can come play on the sculptures.
In addition to the new exhibit, Ms. Williams said the museum will have all of its regular exhibits as well as changing programs and activities everyday.
“We have a digital wall that was designed by Clarkson’s Digital Arts Department, and it turns you into an Adirondack animal where you can play with flowers and acorns on the wall,” she said.
She said you can also design a digital leaf on a Maple Tree, or check out the Adirondack water-play exhibit featuring the Raquette River.
Admission to the museum, she said, is $8 per person, but memberships are available for $85 per family per year, and for families eligible for free and reduced lunch, the cost is $25 per year.
The North Country Children’s Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday through Sunday.
For more information, visit www.northcountrychildrensmuseum.org, or call them at 315-274-9380.
