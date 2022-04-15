WATERTOWN — The two men in Pakistan who were arrested after allegedly extorting a teenager from St. Lawrence County admitted their guilt to au…
MARQUETTE, Mich. — Shortly after Jordan J. DeMay died by suicide after being extorted online a few weeks ago, his family was contacted by the family of Riley K. Basford across the Great Lakes.
Families whose children have died by suicide in the north country after being extorted online are joining others in grief and to make change.
Riley, who was a 15-year-old sophomore student in Potsdam, was a target of sextortion last year. He died by suicide on March 30, 2021, after sharing photos with an online user posing as someone else. The user then threatened to share the photos if Riley didn’t pay $3,500.
Shylynn M. Dixon, 18, died by suicide just a month before Riley under similar circumstances. After both families spoke publicly about their children, the family of Evan T. McDaniel, a 14-year-old from Texas, saw Riley’s story and spoke publicly about Evan’s suicide after being sextorted.
Sextortion is when someone threatens to disseminate sexually natured images without consent, usually in exchange for money, sexual acts or more images.
Sextortion tactics were recently used against Jordan DeMay, a 17-year-old senior at Marquette Senior High School in Michigan. He died by suicide on March 25. His mother, Jennifer A. Buta, said she and her family gave the local sheriff’s office permission to share Jordan’s story with the public.
“We had to let others know and create awareness that this sort of thing was happening,” Ms. Buta said. “And we didn’t want another family, another child or another adult to go through what we are going through.”
Jordan had developed a relationship with someone posing as someone else online. He ultimately sent sensitive photographs, and the user threatened him if he didn’t pay. Jordan died by suicide within hours of the threat.
Jordan lived in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, which is not unlike the north country. He was driven and admired by his peers. He played football, basketball, baseball and ran track and was planning to study athletic training after high school. He was drawn to the career path after tearing his ACL as a freshman. His mother said he found empathy for people with sports injuries after nearly a year of doing physical therapy.
“Inspiring others and being kind, that’s just who he was,” Ms. Buta said. “I learned much of that through listening to people who didn’t even know him, who said ‘I had one conversation with him in the hallway. I bumped into his shoulder, and he looked down and smiled at me and that made my entire day.’”
Ms. Buta said Melissa M. Basford, Riley’s stepmother, has already reached out to her.
“It’s like our hearts break instantly whenever we see this happen to another child,” Ms. Basford said. “And I get the feeling that ‘You need to reach out to tell them you’re not alone.’”
Ms. Basford said Ms. Buta messages her occasionally, sometimes to ask her how she approached certain situations through this process.
“We feel we have this tragic connection that is a little comforting because we can reach out to each other,” Ms. Basford said. “This person might have already went through this part of the grieving process.”
Rosemarie Maneri, Shylynn’s guardian, has reached out to Ms. Buta as well.
“We want to get to the point where we can all get together maybe via Zoom,” Ms. Maneri said. “We want to be able to console ourselves and update each other on what’s going on in each others’ states.”
On March 25, when investigators announced that two arrests had been made in connection with Shylynn’s death, Ms. Maneri described the news as bittersweet.
“But I’m happy to see there’s going to be justice,” she said.
Two people were apprehended in Pakistan after an investigation by New York State Police, U.S. Homeland Security and the FBI.
It brought a sense of justice not only to Ms. Maneri but to Mary C. Rodee, Riley’s mother. Ms. Maneri has said that she wouldn’t have spoken publicly about her daughter if Ms. Rodee and Riley’s dad, Darren E. Basford, hadn’t done it first.
Ms. Rodee said she’s grateful for the outcome in Shylynn’s case, but she doesn’t know if news like that will come in her son’s. She said investigators told her the people who extorted Riley were likely in Africa.
“I don’t anticipate what happened in Pakistan to happen for Riley, but is it impossible? It’s not,” Ms. Rodee said. “But I am super happy about these arrests. I think it means a lot to everybody, but I want to know that those guys went to prison.”
Over the past year since her son died, Ms. Rodee has been contacted by countless friends and strangers asking for advice or help. They’re usually in crisis, and Ms. Rodee is thought to be an expert, perhaps because she’s been through it or because she’s a kindergarten teacher. She’s gotten much better at referring people to the right resources.
She has referred people to the National Center For Missing and Exploited Children, which helps people in crisis, or the Center for Humane Technology, which is more for learning. She has also recommended people contact their local police departments, sheriff’s offices or state police. She’s even written three letters to children whose parents believe they might harm themselves.
“I have to believe that this is Riley’s legacy, but that hurts, you know?” Ms. Basford said. “That hurts when I see his friends who just got their new truck. I see the lacrosse team he should be on. But I can still go to those games. I can still smile at those kids and love them and that’s better than some people have it.”
The teens’ deaths led to state troopers teaching classes in schools across the north country. State Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie, R-Heuvelton, introduced a bill to help prevent suicide among young people. The legislation would provide educators and their students with resources related to suicide prevention, as well as important information regarding social media safety and cyberbullying.
Their deaths also brought families together in grief, and now, in efforts to collaborate on policy.
They want to meet and compare notes and stories. They want to consider pushing for social media safety and cyberbullying to be added as required curriculum by the New York State Department of Education. They believe social media companies need to make changes to secure their customers’ profiles. They want to continue advocating for the St. Lawrence County Youth Bureau, which is working to add teen ambassadors in north country schools who would speak to their classmates about online safety, suicide prevention and bullying.
They’re also planning a fall festival in September, which is Suicide Awareness Month. They want to do it in conjunction with the St. Lawrence County Suicide Awareness Coalition to continue educating and providing resources.
Mark Shellenberger, the lead state police investigator in Shylynn’s case, has noted a change in teen sextortion cases over the past year. He said he’s seen sextortion arise after Riley and Shylynn’s suicides, but new cases aren’t ending in death.
The FBI Washington Field Office last month warned parents about an increase in sextortion of kids and teens, particularly by adults posing as young girls to manipulate boys through social media.
“To make the victimization stop, children typically have to come forward to someone — normally a parent, teacher, caregiver or law enforcement. The embarrassment children feel from the activity they were forced to engage in is what typically prevents them from coming forward,” the FBI warning says. “Sextortion offenders may have hundreds of victims around the world, so coming forward to help law enforcement identify the offender may prevent countless other incidents of sexual exploitation to that victim and others.”
Wayne A. Jacobs, special agent in charge of the D.C. office’s Criminal/Cyber Division, said the most effective way to disrupt sextortion crimes is through “awareness, education, and having important discussions with your children about their online safety.”
“We recognize victims may feel embarrassed and thus hesitant to come forward and report these incidents, but we are strongly encouraging victims to notify us so that these individuals are held to account for their actions and, most importantly, prevented from harming another child,” he said in a statement.
For resources and reporting avenues, visit wdt.me/sextortion.
The Northern New York Community Foundation created the Riley Basford Legacy Fund, which will provide funding for education and training in St. Lawrence County schools for programs and projects centered on cyberbullying and cyber safety, anti-bullying and character education, according to the foundation.
“Riley had to go this way to save all these other people and to educate people,” Ms. Rodee said. “I have to just keep trying to feel OK about that. And I do get the messages that say ‘My kid came to me because of you.’ That means so much. That’s putting my money where my mouth is because I say I don’t want any other moms and dads to feel this.”
