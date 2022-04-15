Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Snow during the morning will give way to some clearing during the afternoon. High 44F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%..

Tonight

Rain and snow showers in the evening, becoming all snow overnight. Low near 30F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%. About one inch of snow expected.