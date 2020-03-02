LOWVILLE — Although the first confirmed case of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 in New York state was announced over the weekend, public health officials and hospital preparation specialists are calmly focused on prevention tactics.
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced via news release on Sunday evening that a woman in New York City in her late thirties contracted the virus while traveling in Iran and is currently isolated in her home.
“The patient has respiratory symptoms, but is not in serious condition and has been in a controlled situation since arriving to New York,” the release said, quoting the governor as saying, “This was expected. As I said from the beginning, it was a matter of when, not if, there would be a positive case of novel coronavirus in New York.”
Hospitals and county public health departments continue following state protocols based on the federal Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidelines and report feeling confident in their preparedness.
Representatives from the Lewis County Health System, the St. Lawrence Health System and Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown all re-enforce the importance of the basics like hand-washing protocols, encouraging people to sneeze or cough into their arms and stepping up cleaning protocols as advised by the state as the best prevention tools.
Engaging and reassuring people who go to the hospital is another important facet of preparation.
Lewis County Healthcare Chief Executive Officer Gerald Cayer told the hospital’s board of managers in their Thursday meeting that while COVID-19 has “raised some questions,” protocols are in place if there is an outbreak, but the focus is in preventing one.
“Clean Hands Count” fliers provided by the CDC have been hung throughout the hospital reminding all hospital staff to be vigilant about cleaning their hands, additional hand sanitizer stations have been stationed throughout the building and CDC buttons encouraging patients to ask healthcare providers to wash their hands are being worn by those healthcare providers.
Similarly, Samaritan has protocols prepared for all contagious respiratory illnesses that are continually being updated specifically for COVID-19.
“From an infection prevention standpoint, we’re always on alert for any type of infectious disease and have a certain level of respect for that and how it can go terribly awry,” said Karen Abare, director of infection prevention, “We’re looking for any holes in plans and looking at everything the CDC recommends at least five to six times a day to make sure nothing has changed.”
For counties that have a border crossing, including Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties, state Department of Health guidelines require the creation of places for voluntary isolation for people returning from countries with the largest outbreaks of the disease, now including China, Italy, Iran and South Korea.
First response healthcare professionals also had to be put on standby to go to border crossings in each county to perform preliminary health evaluations, including checking for fever and other symptoms if someone at risk of carrying the virus is identified by border officials.
While Oswego County doesn’t have an international land border, it does have a port that acts the same way with commercial ships from around the world.
“If ships come from any of those countries [with the virus] it takes more than 14 days to get here,” said the county’s Public Health Director Jian Change Huang. “It’s more of a concern if seamen jump from one ship to another.”
Even if that happens, he said, the emergency preparedness team has been working for weeks to ensure they are ready.
Until that time, Mr. Huang said they have been preparing Q & A lists to help reassure and inform the public if there is an escalation.
As in Lewis County, Mr. Huang said members of the public have not been calling the department with concerns, however various agencies have requested training for their staffs about proper mask use to detecting people at risk of having the virus.
Jefferson County Public Health health planner Faith Lustik said while they are monitoring COVID-19 closely and have more finely tuned their community preparedness plans, there are other health risks that pose more immediate danger locally.
“Our biggest risk right now is the flu and all of the previous actions taken to prevent the spread of the flu is good etiquette for the novel coronavirus, too,” she said.
Unlike other counties, Ms. Lustik has had a number of calls from community members including people who saw “coronavirus” on respiratory test results and were concerned they were infected with COVID-19.
The common cold is caused by the coronavirus, as is MERS and SARS, which were fast-spreading killers in 2012 and 2002, respectively, but the common cold strain is the only one that shows in basic tests.
On Friday, only the CDC was equipped to do the specialized testing COVID-19 requires, but the state officials were notified on Saturday that a new test developed with the Wadsworth Center, a research-intensive laboratory in the state Department of Health, is approved for use. With this test, the Wadsworth Center can provide complete testing within three to five hours.
According to a Monday news release from the Governor’s Office, the Wadsworth Center had received samples from four New Yorkers for testing, one of which was the positive result.
Before this test became available, 28 samples from New Yorkers were sent to the CDC for testing. All 28 came back negative.
Governor Cuomo announced on Monday that Wadsworth is now working with hospitals to increase the number of tests possible in a day statewide from 200 to 1,000, and has requested $40 million from state legislators for the Department of Health to use for additional staff, equipment and other resources to manage the novel coronavirus’s impact.
According to information compiled by Johns Hopkins University featured on its live-feed map and data site Monday evening, of the 90,426 confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide, 80,143 of which are in mainland China, 47,885 people have already recovered. Only 3.4% of the cases have resulted in death.
In the U.S., there were 101 confirmed COVID-19 cases and six deaths, all in Washington state.
Anyone who has been in contact with someone coming from countries on the CDC alert list or have been to those countries and are experiencing cold or flu symptoms should contact their doctor immediately.
