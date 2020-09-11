St. Lawrence University students pause in the quad in Canton on Friday as they listen to the Gunnison Chapel bells ring for nine minutes at 11 a.m. The bell ringing was to remember the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

Ceremonies Friday across the tri-county region were held to remember the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001, during the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center.

Members of the West Carthage Fire Department hold flags during a 9/11 memorial ceremony at River Bend Park, South Main Street, in West Carthage on Friday afternoon. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times

About 3,000 American flags on display in the quad at St. Lawrence University in Canton on Friday. The flags were set up as a memorial to remember the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Time

A St. Lawrence University student walks by 3,000 American flags on display in the quad in Canton on Friday. The flags were set up as a memorial to remember the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Time

