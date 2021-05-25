WATERTOWN — Unemployment rates across the state have improved significantly since this time last year, and the north country is no exception.
The monthly unemployment rate for April dropped dramatically across Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties, by about 10 percentage points in each county.
In Jefferson County, the unemployment rate in April was 5.8%, down from 18.2% in April of last year. That equates to about 6,300 more people employed. That’s also better than March’s unemployment rate of 7.1%.
In St. Lawrence County, the unemployment rate was 5.9% last month, down from 15.4% in April of 2020, which equates to about 3,900 more employed people. April’s unemployment rate was also down from March’s rate of 6.7%.
In Lewis County, the unemployment rate for April was 6.1%, down from 15.1% a year prior. That means Lewis County had about 1,100 more jobs this year than the same time last year. The Lewis County unemployment rate was also better than March’s rate of 7.6%.
April 2020 was the first full month with coronavirus-related restrictions in place, and saw millions of Americans laid off or fired as businesses closed. Now, it appears these Americans are finding jobs again, and all three counties are reporting unemployment rates below the national average of 6.2% and the statewide average of 8.5%.
