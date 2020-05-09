Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Flurries or snow showers possible early. Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 33F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Flurries or snow showers possible early. Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 33F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.