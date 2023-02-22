MASSENA — U.S. Customs and Border Protection is reporting a spike in illegal border crossings for its sector covering St. Lawrence County and Northern New York.
According to a news release issued last week, 367 people were seen or caught crossing the border illegally in January, a record-high number for winter crossings.
“January’s total surpassed the preceding January apprehensions for the past 12 years combined, a total of 344,” the CBP release says.
That’s despite significant cold weather, with temperatures hitting 4 degrees below zero and regular snowfalls along the border region. CBP officials said they’ve had a steady flow of families with young children and infants attempting to cross the border.
The Swanton Sector covers Northern New York from St. Lawrence County to the state border, all of Vermont and the northern counties of New Hampshire.
CBP said the region has seen an 846% increase in observed illegal crossings from October 2022 to January 2023 when compared to the same period a year ago. Border crossing data is tracked by federal fiscal year, which starts Oct. 1.
These crossings can be dangerous, especially in wintertime.
CBP officials pointed to an incident reported in Clinton County on Dec. 8. After stopping a suspected smuggler near the border, agents were informed of a family with three children between the ages of 1 and 8 years old, moving through the nearby woods. Temperatures were near freezing, and the area was heavily wooded.
Agents reached the group by phone and guided them along, learning they were citizens of Mexico. When they were located by a nearby resident, some of the family members were without shoes, walking through the snow in bare feet.
Earlier in December, CBP officials said they found an unconscious, hypothermic person, who had crossed the border illegally, and was taken to the hospital.
“As we progress deeper into winter and continue to address the ongoing pace of illicit cross-border traffic, the level of concern for the lives and welfare of our Border Patrol agents and those we are encountering, particularly vulnerable populations, continues to climb,” said Swanton Sector Chief Patrol Agent Robert N. Garcia.
The issue has gotten the attention of Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Willsboro, who is criticizing President Joseph R. Biden for his border policies. The congresswoman referenced a report from Fox News, which showed that Border Patrol has asked for agents to volunteer to take Swanton Sector postings.
In an email referenced in the report, apparently leaked from Border Patrol, CBP Assistant Chief Juan E. Garcia said that the Swanton Sector is seeing a large number of migrants from Mexico without documents trying to enter the country, and large groups are overwhelming their staff.
“Stations are task saturated with processing large groups, which has contributed to gotaway events, pedestrian and vehicle incursions,” the email reads.
CBP is calling for volunteers from other northern border sectors and southwestern border sectors, with plans for extra shifts to start March 2.
Rep. Stefanik, who has long criticized President Biden’s border policies, said the difficulties on the northern border are a direct result of the administration’s southern policies.
“Joe Biden’s southern border crisis has forced border patrol agents in my district into no-notice deployments, weakening morale and leaving security openings at the northern border,” she said. “But it has taken months for him to admit his crisis at the northern border.”
The congresswoman said her office is receiving reports from north country residents along the border who are seeing many migrants. Calling the immigrants “illegals,” Rep. Stefanik said President Biden has abandoned the issue and left it to local officials to deal with.
“Our taxpayers, border patrol agents, and upstate communities are unfairly bearing the brunt of this crisis,” she said. “We must secure our border and support our border patrol agents.”
