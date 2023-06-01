WASHINGTON — The north country’s House representatives both voted yes on a bill to lift the nation’s debt ceiling and limit some spending over the next seven years.
Congresswomen Claudia L. Tenney and Elise M. Stefanik, both Republicans, voted yes on the legislation Wednesday night, along with 312 other House Republicans and Democrats.
The bill hasn’t reached a vote in the Senate yet, but Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand on Thursday said she intended to vote in support of the measure when it reaches her chamber. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer has said he will keep the Senate in session until it passes the bill, indicating support from his own office as well.
Congresswoman Stefanik, chair of the House Republican Conference, has supported the deal since it was announced, painting it as a win for House Republicans and people who want to see government spending cut.
“The Fiscal Responsibility Act will be the largest deficit reduction in history,” she said after the bill passed. “It will restore fiscal sanity, and it will hold Washington accountable.”
In a statement explaining her vote, Congresswoman Tenney said she supported the bill for similar reasons.
“The Fiscal Responsibility Act is the single largest deficit reduction package in our nations history,” Rep. Tenney said. “It will deliver billions in immediate savings and takes concrete steps to reduce our spending and hold Joe Biden accountable.”
The bill has the support of most centrist Republicans and Democrats in the House and Senate, but has garnered criticism from both the extreme right and left. Hard-right conservative legislators have said they feel the bill doesn’t go far enough to cut spending, and makes too many concessions to President Joseph R. Biden, who led Democratic negotiations. Meanwhile, far-left Democrats have said they feel any cuts to entitlements, like SNAP benefits, are unacceptable.
The Senate has until June 5 to pass the bill and deliver it to the president for a signature, as Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen has said the U.S. will hit a default on that date if the debt ceiling is not lifted.
