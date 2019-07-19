BANGOR — Three teenage girls have been charged with arson in the fire that destroyed a well-known “haunted house” in Cooks Corners.
The trio — two from Malone and one from North Bangor — were each charged July 12 by New York State Police with one count of third-degree arson, a felony, in connection with the fire that destroyed a vacant house at 189 County Route 3 that began the previous night.
The teens, whose identities were not released because of their ages, were issued Family Court appearance tickets.
Firefighters who battled the blaze said the fire had apparently begun in the basement of the house, which had been vacant for many years. The wooden structure burned down to the stone foundation.
The Franklin County Cause and Origin Team had been called to the scene even before the fire was extinguished.
The house had reportedly been the frequent subject of dares to enter it, according to the website VisitMalone.com. Layers of graffiti on the outside indicated the house had been visited many times, the website said.
The structure had been scene of fires six times in the past, Bangor Fire Chief Larry LaValley noted.
The house, which has been the subject of several blog posts, internet reports and videos about the paranormal, gained international attention in 2013 when a cellphone video posted to the internet supposedly showed a ghostly figure in the doorway that vanished into thin air.
The origin of the house’s haunted reputation is unknown, and there are various stories about what the source of the legend might be, according to multiple websites.
Among the stories are reports that the house was once occupied by a satanic priest who sacrificed young women there.
Another said the spirit might have been that of a man who raped and murdered his daughter, then hanged himself in a barn on the property.
Still another claims the spirits were those of the victims of an earlier fire at the site.
