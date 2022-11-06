NRA troubles worsen

CEO and Executive Vice President of the National Rifle Association Wayne LaPierre speaks at the George R. Brown Convention Center during the National Rifle Association annual convention on May 27, 2022, in Houston. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images/TNS)

The National Rifle Association’s revenue is continuing to slide as record legal bills consume a growing share of its budget.

The gun rights group generated $139.7 million in the first eight months of the year, an internal NRA document reviewed by Bloomberg shows. During the same time period, the NRA’s office of the general counsel spent more than $40 million, the documents showed. The organization’s annual revenue is on track to be the lowest in more than a decade as legal costs for 2022 approach $60 million, set to exceed previous records.

Tribune Wire

