NYC beefs up security for 9/11 anniversary

NEW YORK — Gov. Kathy Hochul, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and city Police Commissioner Dermot Shea spoke Friday about their partnerships and working together to ensure the safety all New Yorkers in the 20 years since the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
“I’m here to lend support to our mayor’s efforts and the incredible NYPD,” Hochul said. “And to let them know that we are ushering in a new era of collaboration and I believe that is going to give our mutual constituents, the city of New York and throughout the state of New York a sense of confidence, that we will leave no stone unturned to protect the individuals we pledged to represent.”
There will be an increased police presence in New York City this weekend, Hochul said. This weekend has been identified as a vulnerable weekend and the people protecting the city have been working around the clock to thwart any potential threat.
“I stand here after having a very detailed briefing, and I thank the analysts and the individuals again,” Hochul said. They work, unseen heroes, they are in buildings like these all over in cooperation with our state police and our state resources to make sure people can sleep better tonight and the next night and the next night. That’s what this is all about.”
More resources and more manpower have been deployed for this weekend, Hochul said. She said some of them will be carrying long guns.
“You’ll see more individuals with long arms, Hochul said. “You’ll see them looking a little bit militarized, but the idea is to let anyone know, that you mess with New York, there will be consequences. And I want to let them know that we feel very confident at this moment after accessing our threats, that we’ll be able to handle the events of this weekend, and welcome people from around the world.”
In the months and years after 9/11, New York City took it upon itself to protect its citizens, de Blasio said. Since the attacks, the city has built up an extraordinary counter-terrorism capacity. There are no current threats against the City of New York de Blasio said.
“At this hour the most important thing I can say to all New Yorkers is there are no specific incredible threats directly against New York City at this time,” De Blasio said. “And the NYPD is watching, not daily, not hourly, but minute by minute. With extraordinary intelligence gathering, and counter-terrorism capacity, which we have built up in recent years.”
The increased police presence will be throughout the New York City, not only near Ground Zero, De Blasio said. He said it is important police be vigilant in their efforts.
“We will do everything possible to protect New York,” Shea said. “That’s the most important message for the day. Men and women of the police department are out there, not just today, not just this weekend, but everyday.”
Shea encouraged people to come out to New York City.
“We have a very resilient and strong counter-terrorism overlay,” Shea said. “That is, I’m not going to get into the numbers, but we all know it is thousands of uniformed and civilian members overlaid with bomb detection, overlaid with long guns, and that should reassure people, not alarm people.”
