New York City will enter the fourth and final reopening phase Monday even as most states around the country are seeing a surge in coronavirus cases.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced in a Friday afternoon press call that after the data was analyzed by two teams of experts, including a global panel, the decision was made to allow New York City to enter Phase IV.
“That is a hallmark for us,” Cuomo said. “Every region in the state will now be in Phase IV. There are no more phases than Phase IV — we are all in the final phase of reopening.”
Phase IV allows schools to reopen, as well as low-risk outdoor activities and entertainment at 33% capacity, and outdoor professional sports without fans in attendance. Media production is also included in the final phase.
Indoor activity at malls and cultural institutions is still not permitted in New York City, and the situation will continue to be monitored, with changes made as needed, Cuomo said.
Every region in the state successfully went through each of the four phases without having to close.
“The numbers are consistent through all four phases of the reopening,” he said. “This is what we said from Day 1 — reopen smart, and if you reopen smart and you reopen in phases and follow the data, it is actually a better way for the economy to reopen because if you rush the reopening, then you risk the probability of a viral increase.”
Reopening too swiftly is bad for both public health and the economy, as higher virus numbers could force another shutdown, he said.
Cuomo urged other states to follow the same model New York followed.
“There are no theories left here. We don’t have to guess, it’s not about opinion. We tested the theories. We have the data and the results on the theories,” Cuomo said.
The next concern for the state is the prospect of a second wave of the outbreak. With the number of cases rising in dozens of states across the country — most notably in Florida, Texas and Arizona — a second major outbreak of COVID-19 in New York is “almost inevitable” as people with the virus travel to New York, Cuomo said.
“It would be a wave that comes from the West and the South that comes back to New York from the increase in the other states,” he said. “We are painfully aware now that an outbreak anywhere is an outbreak everywhere.”
As he has done in the past, Cuomo blamed negligence on the part of the federal government and President Donald Trump for not preventing the spread of the virus across the country.
“The second wave is being created by the negligence of our government. We knew what needed to be done to stop the virus. New Yorkers did it,” Cuomo said. “We have a president and a federal government that still lives in a state of denial.”
He urged the president to use science and data about the virus to guide reopening both schools and the economy. Trump has called on schools across the country to reopen to in-person instruction this fall.
On Thursday, New York state conducted 78,239 COVID-19 tests, yielding 776 positive results, a positivity rate lower than 1%. There were 10 deaths from coronavirus statewide Thursday, and 765 people are hospitalized, which is down 48 from the day before, representing the lowest daily total since March 18, he added.
