NYPD racial bias cases stalled by evidentiary disagreements

Police watchdogs and the NYPD are at odds over what data to share in bias and racial profiling investigations. Bernhard Richter/Dreamstime/TNS

NEW YORK — More than 100 racial bias and profiling cases against police are stalled by disagreement with the Police Department over what evidence to consider in the probes, the Civilian Complaint Review Board says.

Under terms of a law passed by the City Council last year, the CCRB took over from the New York Police Department investigations of cases where officers are accused of racial profiling or showing bias during encounters with citizens.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.