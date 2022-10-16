NYC rat sightings up 71% from same point in 2020

Early government efforts to derail the rodents, including a program to demolish dilapidated outdoor dining sheds, have yet to produce obvious improvements. Timeout.com/Shutterstock

NEW YORK — New York City rat sighting rates have reached the stRATosphere.

In the first nine months of this year, the city fielded almost 21,600 rat complaints, a tally about 71% higher than the count reported at the same point in 2020, according to rattling government data.

Tribune Wire

