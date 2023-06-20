CANTON — A New York Power Authority transmission upgrade project that began in 2020 has reached completion.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Tuesday at SUNY Canton to mark the completion and successful energization of NYPA’s Smart Path clean energy transmission infrastructure project in the north country.
NYPA Acting President and CEO Justin E. Driscoll was joined by SUNY Canton President Zvi Szafran, Mark Harasha, president of Michels Construction, and state and local officials on the SUNY Canton campus for a celebration of the project’s completion.
The rebuilding of the lines followed the original project’s path except for a small area on the SUNY Canton campus, where the line was rerouted around recreation and sports fields that were developed as the campus grew.
“The completion of the Smart Path transmission line is an example of a massive energy infrastructure improvement project that will onboard clean energy to the state’s electricity grid,” Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul said in a news release announcing the project’s completion. “Smart Path commenced at the height of the pandemic and now proudly has been completed on-time and on-budget — helping provide lasting reliability and environmental benefits to New York’s electrical grid for decades to come.”
Smart Path is an upgrade of 78 miles of transmission lines from the total 86-mile transmission artery spanning from Massena in St. Lawrence County to Croghan in Lewis County. It’s designed to strengthen transmission lines against weather events and enable the reliable transmission of clean energy from Northern New York into the state’s electric power grid.
The work involved installation of high-voltage transmission lines from Massena to Croghan which were strung by helicopter. The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers 1249 and Michels performed much of the specialized transmission construction on the project.
NYPA replaced existing H-frame wooden structures, some of which more than 80 years old, with steel monopoles in the existing right of way. The transmission line was originally constructed by the federal government in 1942 and was the first asset acquired by NYPA in 1950.
As part of the project, which NYPA says created hundreds of jobs during construction, the distance between poles was extended, further minimizing the use of space on the right of way and greatly reducing the number of poles on the landscape. With fewer steel poles, the rebuilt lines are taller but stronger, less susceptible to failure, and able to better withstand inclement weather, such as ice storms. The reduced size of the project also means less of an impact on agriculture and wetlands.
NYPA officials have said the Smart Path project was necessary to rebuild facilities that are well past their serviceable lifetime to make them more resilient and reduce maintenance costs. The rebuilt transmission lines are needed to deliver electricity, including carbon-free hydroelectric power, from Northern New York to the rest of the state; to reenergize the bulk electric system as a component of the New York Independent System Operator’s System Restoration Plan in the event of a widespread outage; and to provide increased capacity for future expansion to meet New York’s clean energy targets.
“The Moses-Adirondack Smart Path transmission line was the Power Authority’s oldest asset, built in 1942, acquired by the Authority in the early ‘50s, and now it has become one of our newest,” Mr. Driscoll said in a statement. “I am immensely proud of the Power Authority team, the skilled laborers, and contractors who completed this challenging work on this major transmission artery safely under unusually difficult circumstances.”
Mr. Szafran, the SUNY Canton president, said they can now “embrace brighter prospects for SUNY Canton and the Roos House Convocation Athletic and Recreation Center.”
“Rerouting the aging power lines is a significant infrastructure upgrade that helps us foster growth and future expansion of our campus. With renewed energy and enhanced capabilities, we are poised to create an exceptional environment for our students, faculty and community members,” he said in a statement. “This milestone marks a new chapter in our journey, where the power of innovation meets the power of education, propelling us forward into a future of enhanced possibilities.”
Smart Path’s rebuilt lines can transmit up to 345 kilovolts. They will be operated in the near-term at the 230 kV level until completion of the ongoing Smart Path Connect project. Together, the lines are currently rated to carry 900 megawatts during the winter months, enough clean electricity to power up to 900,000 averaged-sized homes. Increasing the voltage is a cost-effective way to add more renewable power, especially from in-state renewable generation, anywhere along the transmission line, as New York continues to advance its clean energy goals.
NYPA is working with National Grid on Smart Path Connect, a separate, but connected transmission project involving the rebuild of about 100 miles of transmission lines in the north country and the Mohawk Valley. Smart Path Connect runs east to west from Clinton to Massena and north to south from Croghan to Marcy.
When completed, the two segments of Smart Path Connect will join the Smart Path project, creating one continuous upgraded transmission line from Clinton to Marcy. That project kicked off construction late last year.
