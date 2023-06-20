Smart Path transmission project done

A drone view of the Smart Path project on Buffham Road in the town of Madrid. Philip Kamrass/New York Power Authority

CANTON — A New York Power Authority transmission upgrade project that began in 2020 has reached completion.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Tuesday at SUNY Canton to mark the completion and successful energization of NYPA’s Smart Path clean energy transmission infrastructure project in the north country.

