NYPD braces for protest, possible violence

Protestors gather in front of Trump Tower in New York City on March 31, 2023. A New York grand jury has voted to indict former President Donald Trump over hush money payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election. (Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

NEW YORK — The NYPD officers showed up to work on Friday in uniform in preparation for any mass protests or potential violence stemming from the indictment of former President Donald Trump, cops said Friday.

Officers are ready to mobilize to either Manhattan Criminal Court or to Trump Tower in Midtown, where protests are expected to take place, according to the department.

Tribune Wire

