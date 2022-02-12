OGDENSBURG — Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority officials want SkyWest Airlines to explain why it has canceled so many recent flights out of Ogdensburg International Airport.
SkyWest is the airport’s Essential Air Service carrier but it has announced that it’s leaving Ogdensburg once a new EAS provider is lined up.
At the OBPA board’s Thursday evening meeting, Airport Manager Stephanie L. Saracco said SkyWest had 53 flights scheduled in January and canceled nine of them. As of Thursday, she said SkyWest had canceled six out of 15 flights so far in February, but four were related to weather.
“They still have an obligation to provide service to our airport under the EAS contract,” said OBPA Chair Vernon “Sam” W. Burns. “I hope they would do everything they possibly can, before someone agrees to take over service, that they’d be here. It just needs to be taken care of. We have people that have obligations elsewhere and look forward to flying out of here. They should be able to do that. Period.”
Ms. Saracco said when canceled flights aren’t related to weather, the airport doesn’t get a reason from SkyWest, but at the airport “folks on the ground will give us what they know.”
“Today I was told it was aircraft. I know in January two of the flights were canceled because they didn’t have flight crews,” Ms. Saracco said. “We have one aircraft of theirs that’s been broken down since Monday afternoon.”
She said SkyWest flew in replacement parts for the broken-down aircraft but hasn’t “been able to get the mechanics in there to do the repairs.”
