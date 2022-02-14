OGDENSBURG — Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority officials are monitoring the Canadian trucker protests against COVID-19 restrictions, should they show up at the Ogdensburg-Prescott border.
OBPA Executive Director Steven J. Lawrence said he’s been in communication with both American and Canadian law enforcement.
“We’ve been on top of that,” he said.
Canadian Border Services Agency on Monday afternoon said there were no delays reported at the Ogdensburg-Prescott crossing.
“Canada Border Services Agency continuously monitors its operations and is ready to respond, with police of local jurisdiction if necessary, to any events impeding operations at ports of entry,” CBSA senior spokesperson Rebecca Purdy said in an email.
Mr. Lawrence said if the truckers were to blockade the Ogdensburg-Prescott border, it could have a negative effect on cross-border commerce.
“I would say that these are the top three industries that would be impacted by a blockade of our crossing: agriculture (feed commodities, dairy products), building materials (lumber, steel, cement), transportation/warehousing (cross-border warehousing & logistics),” Mr. Lawrence said in a Monday afternoon email.
The so-called “Freedom Convoy” stalled traffic at the Massena-Cornwall crossing on the Canadian side on Saturday. Cornwall Police Service just after 6 p.m. Saturday posted on its social media pages that the vehicles involved in the protest had dispersed and the area was fully open to traffic. It said the “demonstration did not result in any criminal activity or offences.”
The protests started against the Canadian government’s restriction requiring cross-border truckers to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Even if the Canadian government lifted its mandate, any unvaccinated or partially vaccinated truckers still wouldn’t be able to enter the United States. The U.S. federal government now requires that all cross-border travelers who aren’t U.S. citizens entering the country at land crossings be fully vaccinated against COVID.
