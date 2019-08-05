LORRAINE — An Adams Center man faces animal cruelty charges after officers allegedly found 14 dead animals and more than 30 live ones without sufficient food and water at a County Route 189 farm.
State police announced Sunday that officers arrested Jeffrey D. Zehr, 38, of 17529 Michael Road, and charged him with 14 counts of misdemeanor overdriving, torturing and injuring animals; failure to provide proper sustenance.
Police said troopers received an animal abuse complaint on Aug. 3 at the farm, 22140 County Route 189, and discovered that a horse, which was alive and in pain, was dragged over a section of the property. A local veterinarian who ventured to the property allegedly discovered a month-old calf in “extremely poor health” while walking to the injured horse.
Both animals were euthanized due to severely poor health, police said.
After obtaining a search warrant, officers and the veterinarian allegedly found 14 animal carcasses, including calves; and a lack of proper food and water for 25 cows, four horses, four ponies and other farm animals.
Mr. Zehr was is to appear in Town Court.
