From left, state Department of Environmental Conservation Regional Director Joe Zalewski, DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos, state Office of General Services Commissioner Jeanette Moy, acting state Department of Transportation Region 7 Design Engineer Steve Gagnon and Saranac Lake Mayor Jimmy Williams throw a shovel full of rocks from the Adirondack Rail Trail at a news conference Wednesday. Though the act with the gold-painted shovels was largely symbolic, Seggos said construction on the trail from Lake Placid to Saranac Lake is underway. Aaron Marbone/Adirondack Daily Enterprise

SARANAC LAKE — Five gold-painted shovels plunged into the rail-trail outside North Country Community College in Saranac Lake Wednesday afternoon. With this symbolic act, the state announced that trail construction on the first phase of the Adirondack Rail Trail is underway and the segment between Lake Placid to Saranac Lake is expected to be completed by around this time next year.

The shovels, held by state and local officials, struggled in the thick gravel stones, but the state agency representatives said the final product will be accessible, smooth and pleasant to travel on. The actual construction will take heavier machinery than shovels.

