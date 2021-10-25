CATSKILL — Local officials can start applying next month for billions of dollars in federal aid reserved for broadband build-outs in rural communities, aiming to connect the remaining households without internet.
U.S. Department of Agriculture Under Secretary Xochitl Torres Small met with broadband service providers and utility owners, legislators and state and federal representatives at Catskill High School on Saturday on her first stop of a national tour to announce an investment of $1.15 billion under the USDA ReConnect Program.
“You’ve heard a lot about the common challenges that you all are facing in reaching that truly last mile,” Torres Small said. “I think the theme has been public safety ... to making sure that people can get the health care and services they need in an emergency ... so they can get direct telemedicine at their door, making sure that we know that no matter where in the country you are you have that fundamental public safety.”
Applications for the third round of the federal ReConnect Program open Nov. 24 through February to cover costs of construction, improvement or acquisition of facilities and equipment needed to provide broadband service in eligible rural areas.
Grants, loans and a combination are available up to $25 million and $50 million for each community, depending on the requested project and award. Areas with the lowest connection rate will be prioritized.
More than 1 million people, or about 13.8% of New York households lack high-speed broadband internet connection, according to a report released by state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli’s Office last month.
One in 3 of those households are low-income, or surviving on less than $20,000 annually.
Detailed application and eligibility information is available at usda.gov/reconnect
President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan, which passed the Senate in August, would steer $65 billion toward improving and expanding broadband with a stated goal of delivering reliable high-speed internet to every household in the nation, a promise he made as a presidential candidate.
The $550 billion, multi-year bipartisan infrastructure bill awaits adoption by the House.
