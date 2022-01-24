Officials prep for redistricting court fight amid deadlock

ALBANY — Officials are preparing to challenge New York’s elective district maps in court after the group tasked with redrawing the next decade of elective district lines failed to reach a consensus for a third time.
Disgruntled members of the state’s Independent Redistricting Commission announced the 10-member group — with four Democratic and Republican appointees each and two members with no official political party — failed to redraw a single set of congressional, Senate and Assembly district maps to vote on and submit to the Legislature for a vote.
The commission had 15 days, or until Tuesday to redraw maps reconstructed after each decennial census after lawmakers voted down the group’s original set of dueling maps Jan. 10.
“We have repeatedly attempted to schedule a meeting by that date, and our Republican colleagues have refused,” Commission Chair David Imamura and commissioners Eugene Benger, Elaine Frazier, Ivelisse Cuevas-Molina and John Flateau said in a joint statement Monday. “This is the latest in a repeated pattern of Republicans obstructing the commission doing its job.”
Tuesday marks the commission’s deadline to vote on and submit new maps to the Legislature. Lawmakers, with a veto-proof supermajority of Democrats in the Senate and Assembly, are poised to be left with the task to determine New York’s next election districts. No maps were finalized or voted on to be resent to the Legislature.
The no-party appointees each sided with Republican and Democratic commissioners creating the 5-5 deadlock in the commission’s months-long partisan quip.
Democrats accused Republicans of refusing to reach a compromise with them at every step, adding they ignored their attempts to schedule a public meeting before Tuesday and did not present a counterproposal to their elective district plans.
“The Republicans are intentionally running out the clock to prevent the Commission from voting on second maps by its deadline,” the commissioners said.
Republican appointee Vice Chairman Jack Martins, and commissioners Charles Nesbitt, Ross Brady, John Conway III and Willis H. Stephens Jr. said the Democrats were lying, and that the group had an initial meeting within the last 15 days, but Democrats
They added, in a rebuttal later Monday afternoon, that the other commissioners intentionally sabotaged a compromise for the Democratic-controlled Legislature to control the maps.
“Given the current political environment in New York, the ONLY way Republicans could have ANY say in redistricting would be through the bipartisan negotiations anticipated by the framers,” Martins, Nesbitt, Brady, Conway and Stephens said in a joint statement. “For this reason, the Republican appointed commissioners stood ready, willing, and able to meet, negotiate and compromise.”
The commission must submit completed draft maps to the Legislature that failed to come up for a vote, giving lawmakers a potential starting point.
Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul will ultimately sign the maps into law, or veto the plans and make her desired changes.
Republicans said Monday they are preparing for gerrymandered district lines and to challenge the maps in court.
State Republican Party Committee Chair Nick Langworthy said Monday Democrats co-opted the redistricting process, making the commission “a sham” since the beginning.
“They made clear they had no interest in working in a bipartisan manner to draw lines that were in the best interest of New Yorkers,” Langworthy said in a statement. “It’s painfully obvious that their crooked plan was always to sabotage the work of the commission and put the power back in the hands of Democrat leaders in the Legislature who are starving for even more power. We’re looking at all our legal options.”
Sen. Thomas O’Mara, R-Elmira, said Monday he’s holding on to hope his colleagues in the Democratic majority will draw fair maps.
“Time will tell — and it will tell very quickly,” O’Mara said Monday at an unrelated event in the state Capitol. “... From day one, frankly, it’s been doomed.
“Our alternative is to go to court on issues of gerrymandering, if that’s the case,” he continued. “After we see what those maps are, [but] we have no idea.”
Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, D-Yonkers, noted she and Democrats did not control the Senate when former governor Andrew M. Cuomo and legislative leaders crafted the 2014 constitutional amendment that created the Independent Redistricting Commission.
“We saw the inherent flaws back then ... we saw what was coming,” Stewart-Cousins said of the commission during a livestreamed question-and-answer event with the Times Union last week.
“We understand what gerrymandering does and how awful it is,” she added.
The leader said the lines of her Westchester County District No. 35 were evidently manipulated for political gain when Republicans held the Senate in 2010.
“We know what gerrymandering looks like, and we believe, ultimately, we can draw maps that make sense, that are contiguous, that are rational and reasonable if we had to do that,” Stewart-Cousins said. “And I believe it can be done. We have certainly been subjected to the Republican Senate’s gerrymandering of us, and we will do better if we have the opportunity.”
The time of the Legislature’s redraw could drastically tighten the available timeline for political candidates to canvass signatures ahead of the June 28 primary.
The state Board of Election must accept and implement the maps in time for the June primary, for which petitioning begins March 1.
The Independent Redistricting Commission heard from more than 4,000 New Yorkers during 24 public hearings held around the state last fall and through written testimony about which communities of interest should be kept together.
Commissioners listened to more than 51 hours of testimony from more than 630 speakers, and received more than 3,300 written submissions and maps over 4,500 pages of public input.
“I don’t think you’re ever going to take politics out of redistricting,” O’Mara said. “How to make it bipartisan? How to make it balanced? How to make it not one-sided, and how to have it not be used to eviscerate the other side?”
