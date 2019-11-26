OGDENSBURG – Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority Director Wade A. Davis is reported to be the close to accepting a job as the Airports Director in Shreveport, Louisiana.
According to a report on KTBS TV Channel 3 in Shreveport, Mr. Davis has been chosen for the position by the Airports Authority and needs only to be approved by Shreveports mayor and city council.
“I am deeply honored by the well-wishers and community outreach to me today. I am honored to lead an engaged team composed of the Authority’s Board of Directors and management staff and to realize what an outsized impact that we’ve had on so many in Northern New York. I would specifically like to thank everyone who supported so many successful economic initiatives throughout my many years of Authority service. This includes my wonderful wife Julie, our three children, and my extended family who have been my advisors and support for so many years,”
Davis said in an email to the Times. “The North Country is a great place to live, work, and raise a family and it will always have a special place in my heart.”
There will be a discussion at the OBPA next board meeting on Dec. 5 on how a replacement for Mr. Davis will be named.
The Shreveport Airport Authority operates two airports. Shreveport Downtown Airport, which is a general aviation airport and Shreveport Regional Airport which is a commercial small hub airport. Both airports serve the residents of Shreveport and the surrounding region which includes North Louisiana, East Texas, and Southwest Arkansas.
The Shreveport Airport Authority employs about 70 full-time employees in administration, maintenance and operations, and airport security. The airport is serviced by four airlines, Allegiant, American, Delta and United with about 40 flights per day.
No starting date has been set should Mr. Davis be approved for the job by the city council.
