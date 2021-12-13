OGDENSBURG — The Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority’s personnel committee will interview several candidates for its vacant economic developer position.
OBPA Executive Director Steven J. Lawrence said he expects the whole meeting to be in executive session. State Open Meetings Law permits them to hold closed-door sessions for “employment history of a particular person” and “matters leading to the appointment of a particular person.”
Mr. Lawrence said he expects the committee to make a recommendation to the full board in the coming weeks.
“I would say it would be the early part of 2022, January or February, most likely January,” Mr. Lawrence said. He added that the “full board meets Thursday for our annual budget meeting, but we won’t be bringing this to the full board” at that time.
“I think we want to get somebody in place, especially coming out of COVID. We need that help and we need that position filled. We want to have things in place as business ramps back up,” Mr. Lawrence said.
He declined to name the candidates to be interviewed. Whoever is selected will replace John Rishe, who retired in the spring.
The meeting will be at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.