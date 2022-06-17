OGDENSBURG — City Manager Stephen P. Jellie announced that all administrative offices at City Hall and the Department of Public Works will be closed on Monday in honor of Juneteenth.
Communities and businesses are recognizing the importance of Juneteenth, specifying it as a paid holiday, and encouraging their employees to share and learn about the United State’s history.
They will reopen on Tuesday.
