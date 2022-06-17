Watertown Juneteenth events set for Saturday

A Pan-African flag is raised in front of Watertown City Hall on June 19, 2021, in honor of Juneteenth. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times

OGDENSBURG — City Manager Stephen P. Jellie announced that all administrative offices at City Hall and the Department of Public Works will be closed on Monday in honor of Juneteenth.

Communities and businesses are recognizing the importance of Juneteenth, specifying it as a paid holiday, and encouraging their employees to share and learn about the United State’s history.

They will reopen on Tuesday.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.