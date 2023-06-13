OGDENSBURG — At its next meeting, City Council will move forward with financing for a project to demolish the former cheese plant at 30 Main St.
The city has recently received a $1.8 million grant from the state’s Restore New York Initiative for the demolition and remediation of the former cheese plant that has eight, unique and interconnected parcels that make up a 3.24 acre city block. The property had been previously owned by Tubroburg, LLC, and the city took ownership of the property through tax sale foreclosure in 2009.
“The building is in pretty substantial deteriorating condition,” stated Interim City Manager Andrea L. Smith in an update to City Council Monday night, “We have done a comprehensive building analysis and checked for asbestos and other hazardous materials.”
The first step would be to file a Department of Labor waiver that would take roughly two weeks to prepare, according to Ms. Smith, who added that it would possibly take an additional two weeks for the Department of Labor to review it.
One issue are the exterior silos and tanks at the former cheese plant.
“We do not know what is or what is not in exterior tanks and silos,” said Ms. Smith. Once that is found out, the project can move forward and the city can take the appropriate steps.
Ms. Smith called the cheese plant demolition a “very big project” and recommended that if council wanted to move forward with it this year, that they move forward with a bond anticipation notice or BAN to finance the project moving forward. The BAN would require five votes from council.
The Restore NY grant would reimburse the city as the project progresses.
“I think we treat it as an emergency demolition. Move it along as quickly as you able,” stated Councilor John A. Rishe.
Councilor Steven M. Fisher was concerned if someone was to get inside the former cheese plant and get hurt or even killed.
Councilor Michael B. Powers echoed safety concerns.
In June of 2022, firefighters from Ogdensburg and neighboring departments battled a blaze at the abandoned cheese plant. The cause of the fire was never determined.
Council and Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly urged Ms. Smith to bring forward a resolution to its next meeting on June 26 to finance the project.
