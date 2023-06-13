City Council wants demo of cheese plant to take place this year

The former cheese plant at 30 Main St., Ogdensburg. A state grant of $1.8 million was recently announced that will allow the city of Ogdensburg to demolish the 8 parcels that make up the extensive property. Chris Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

OGDENSBURG — At its next meeting, City Council will move forward with financing for a project to demolish the former cheese plant at 30 Main St.

The city has recently received a $1.8 million grant from the state’s Restore New York Initiative for the demolition and remediation of the former cheese plant that has eight, unique and interconnected parcels that make up a 3.24 acre city block. The property had been previously owned by Tubroburg, LLC, and the city took ownership of the property through tax sale foreclosure in 2009.

