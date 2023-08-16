OGDENSBURG — The suspect in the murder of an Ogdensburg teen last week will next appear for court proceedings on Sept. 5 following an adjournment Wednesday in Ogdensburg City Court.
On Aug. 10, Kenneth C. Durham, 44, of 316 Deviller St., Ogdensburg, was charged by city police with second-degree murder and third-degree possession of a weapon, among others, in the stabbing death of Bryson R. Jenks, 19, in the early morning hours that same day in the 400 block of Paterson Street. Durham remains in the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility without bail.
