OGDENSBURG — The Ogdensburg Police Department is looking for a city teen who has been missing since Monday.
City police report that Lucia M. Skelly, 17, was last seen wearing a black coat and blue sweatpants.
She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. She has multi-colored hair and blue eyes. Miss Skelly has a tattoo of a rose on the left side of her neck.
She is believed to be in the vicinity of Ogdensburg.
Miss Skelly was also reported missing back on Dec. 9 in Gouverneur and had been located on Dec. 11 by Gouverneur police.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ogdensburg police at 315-393-1555 or call the New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 1-800-346-3543.
