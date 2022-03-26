OSWEGO — Cleanup of the heavy fuel oil spill in Oswego Harbor continued this week, according to Lt. Sean Dolan of the U.S. Coast Guard Station in Buffalo.
Dolan could not comment on the amount of oil spilled.
“That number really won’t come out until the end of the operation,” he said, “and because it’s ongoing, we don’t ever speculate on that until everything is all said and done and we make sure that everything is complete. So, I can’t give you any sort of number at this point, because it would be inaccurate.”
The heavy, No. 6 fuel oil was spotted March 8 by a woman walking along the western edge of Breitbeck Park.
No. 6 oil is considered a heavy fuel oil, HFO. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, “when spilled on water, HFO usually spreads into thick, dark-colored slicks, which can contain large amounts of oil. The most viscous oils will often break up into discrete patches and tarballs, instead of forming slicks. Oil recovery by skimmers and vacuum pumps can be very effective, early in the spill. Very little of this viscous oil is likely to disperse into the water column.”
“Shoreline cleanup can be very effective before the oil weathers and becomes very sticky and viscous,” NOAA adds.
According to Dolan, the U.S. Coast Guard and New York Department of Environmental Conservation personnel are overseeing the cleanup conducted by the responsible party as well as monitoring the harbor.
“The responsible party is Oswego Harbor Power LLC,” owner of the power station just to the west of Breitbeck Park and formerly owned by NRG, Dolan said.
Oswego Harbor Power is owned by Generation Bridge and managed by Eastern Generation. NRG sold the power plant to Generation Bridge in December 2021, according to Matt Schwall of Eastern Generation.
Schwall also would not comment on how much oil spilled into the harbor.
“We are still investigating that,” he said recently.
How this happened, he said, is also “still under investigation.”
“We believe that it was a line rupture, but activities to determine for certain what the cause was are ongoing,” Schwall said.
He would not comment on the cost of the cleanup or who would be financially responsible for it.
But according to Kim Staiger of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, “the polluter pays.”
The Oswego Harbor is considered a federal waterway. As such, two jurisdictions oversee it, the Coast Guard and the EPA.
“If the spill occurs in the Coast Guard-response jurisdiction, they would be the lead federal agency, and they can ask EPA for support,” Staiger said in a recent interview. “When I reached out to them, they said they had things well in hand and didn’t need our assistance at the time.”
Staiger said she would reach out to the Coast Guard again to see whether they now need EPA’s assistance.
“Typically, if EPA was the one conducting the work,” Staiger said, “we would call the National Pollution Fund Center and open up a federal project number under the oil fund. Our funding would come directly out of the Oil Spill Liability Trust Fund, and that’s what we would use. The Coast Guard actually runs that trust fund, and the Coast Guard would be the ones that would recover the costs from whoever’s responsible. If the state’s doing this cleanup, it’s going to be my assumption they may actually have access to the fund, and they would likely cost-recover it against the responsible party. At EPA it’s the polluter pays. I imagine it’s the same with state and other federal entities as well.”
As of March 14, Coast Guard Lt. Dolan said, “the situation is largely contained. Our folks along with the DEC have been out there every day monitoring the progress.”
He also said no impacts to drinking water are anticipated.
More information will become available as the investigation and cleanup continue.
