LAKE PLACID — Katie Uhlaender, a five-time Olympic skeleton racer living at the Olympic Training Center, is heading to Fiji to be part of the crew filming the 43rd season of the television reality show “Survivor.”
“Survivor” is one of the most popular contest reality TV shows ever. It is a long-running show — very long. The American version has been on the air since 2000, about as long as Uhlaender’s Olympic career.
In the show, contestants are dropped on an island with few resources and little more than their wits to keep themselves fed, sheltered and around for the season finale. Throughout the season, they compete in challenges for food, comforts, knowledge and items to help them survive eliminations. Contestants are gradually voted off the island, and their goal is to outlast the others and win the $1 million grand prize.
Uhlaender said she is there to see a lot of the exciting drama.
She’s a camera assistant, the person behind the person behind the camera, carrying their gear, giving them lenses and helping them set up shots.
The crew stays at a five-star resort, but spends 10-hour shifts in the jungle lugging 70-pounds of equipment bags around the wilderness.
There’s video of Uhlaender free-climbing a rocky mountainside with heavy bags slung over her shoulder and a tripod strapped to her back. Behind her, the rippling blue Pacific Ocean stretches out with other islands on the horizon and the moon hanging big and low over the water.
“Best interview,” she says in the video.
The crew member behind the camera can be heard catching his breath. It’s a workout filming “Survivor.”
Uhlaender said, like the Olympics, “Survivor” brings out the “best of the best” in the reality TV world. It doesn’t pay the most in the industry, but people keep returning for the community and the experience.
Uhlaender said an ex-boyfriend got her involved in the show in 2006 for season 13. She returned in 2008 for season 16. Eventually, she got promoted to camera assistant.
After a decade away, she returned for season 40 after competing in the 2018 Winter Olympics. She also worked on seasons 41 and 42.
But she’s never watched a full season, or even a full episode. Uhlaender said that might change with the current season, 42, which is airing now.
Uhlaender said she enjoyed the people on this season and that it was a very diverse cast.
She said she keeps returning to the work because she loves the crew on the show and everyone is passionate about the work they do.
“It’s very much a family,” she said.
The showrunners look for people with teamwork, positivity and, of course, resourcefulness, she added.
“You’re doing things with limited resources in the jungle,” Uhlaender said.
She said she built all these skills while training for the Olympics, and they transfer well to adventure television.
The showrunners are also looking for people with good vibes. If they like you, they’ll ask you back, she said.
Behind the scenes
Uhlaender works on filming everything — interviews, contests, b-roll and contestants going about their daily lives on the island while plotting their victory. B-roll is her favorite, because it’s the crew’s chance to be creative, filming shots of iguanas, snakes and dolphins on the scenic island.
These shots mostly exist in the background for viewers but are crucial to setting the tone of the show.
She also gets to witness all the boring parts of living on an island with no modern infrastructure.
“Food and pooping are the two most common talked about things on the show,” Uhlaender said. “They talk about food and taking a poop, like, nonstop.”
Most of this footage ends up on the cutting-room floor.
She tries not to get emotionally involved in the contestants’ story lines and who survives or who is voted off. She maintains a layer of reserved skepticism so she doesn’t get sucked into the mind games they’re playing.
“You don’t know, the contestants are playing a game,” Uhlaender said. “Who they’re presenting is not always who they are.”
Uhlaender said it is never awkward being a fly on the wall while they’re filming the contestants getting heated, emotional or Machiavellian. The crew’s goal is to be invisible, she said.
“They get used to it,” she said. “We direct them a bit in terms of ‘please treat us as though we’re part of the conversation, but don’t talk to us.’”
Uhlaender said the show has changed a bit in two decades. Earlier on, it was more about truly surviving. Contestants weren’t even given rice or water. Now, they get some of the necessities as their focus is more on the metagame of the show.
While she’s filming “Survivor,” she’s training for skeleton the entire time. There’s no ice, but she’s at the gym, staying fit through her work and racing her crew members on foot.
She’s wiped out when she gets back stateside, but she’s used to that — everything she does is exhausting.
Skeleton future
Uhlaender will spend more than two months filming in Fiji.
She’s been in and out of Saranac Lake for 20 years and said she’s looking to settle down in the area when she gets back from filming.
She plans to compete in the North American World Cup this year, but thinks her sliding career may be nearing the end of its track.
She wants a finale in Lake Placid.
“I’m not opposed to continuing to race, but I’d like to start my life,” Uhlaender said. “Get a home, get more stability.”
Being an Olympian doesn’t pay the bills. She had to become a gig worker during the COVID-19 pandemic to make ends meet. There was no safety net, she said.
Eventually, she found a job at Avalon, a local tree care company, which she loves.
She’d like to become a camera operator or producer for “Survivor.”
“Honestly, the way the show takes care of us is the way the Olympic Committee should,” Uhlaender said. “They really make sure there’s a good work-life balance.”
Olympians can be quite isolated, she said. It’s sometimes lonely being on a training schedule without opportunities to bond.
The film crew for “Survivor” is very close. She said they celebrate independence days for Samoa, Philippines and the U.S. together.
The latest season, 42, was a memorable one for her. It was filmed during the pandemic, so the islands they were on were truly deserted of tourists. There weren’t even many planes flying over.
She created a flag that the whole crew signed to remember the experience. There were people from 31 countries represented on the flag, which she presented to host Jeff Probst.
Testing challenges
In previous seasons, Uhlaender was on the team that tests challenges before contestants compete in them on air. But that changed.
“I was banned as of this last season because I broke the challenge,” Uhlaender said.
The challenge was to jump off a dock and grab a key. She was too athletic. She could grab the key without needing to jump off the dock.
“They were like, ‘That’s cheating!’ and I was like, ‘No, I have a 24-inch vert,’” she said.
But she admits, “I also cheat all the time.”
She has an eye for the loopholes in the challenge rules.
The most memorable challenge she’s tested was “Get a Grip” — Season 13, Episode 11 — in which they competed to hold onto a tall pole the longest. After six hours, she was up there with two others. Eventually, a producer told them to come down — it was getting dark. He coaxed them down with the promise of a massage and beer.
“I wanted them to step off the post first, so I stopped,” Uhlaender said.
One other tester stopped, too. They argued back and forth over who would get down.
“I spent six hours holding onto that stupid post. I was committed,” Uhlaender said.
She was resilient, and her fellow tester relented.
They never found out who had more grip endurance, but he was no match for her Olympic fighting spirit.
