WATERTOWN — One person was charged this week after state police checked 15 businesses in an underage drinking initiative.
State police conducted the Underage Drinking Initiative on Thursday and checked businesses in Watertown and a few surrounding areas. Circle K, 23179 State Route 342, was the only business to be found not in compliance. As a result, Sean P. Peterson, 36, Watertown, was charged by state police with first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child and prohibitive sale of alcohol to a person under the age of 21.
The other 14 businesses that were checked and compliant were Quicklee’s, 23582 State Route 342; Allen’s Liquor & Wine, 23215 State Route 342; Griff’s Beverage, 25640 State Route 37; Stewart’s Shop, 8722 Noble St., Evans Mills; 7-Eleven, 25744 State Route 11, Evans Mills; 7-Eleven, 26253 State Route 11, Evans Mills; Route 11 Wine & Liquor, 26179 State Route 11, Evans Mills; Stewart’s Shop, 32720 State Route 3, Great Bend; Stewart’s Shop, 28715 State Route 3, Black River; Stewart’s Shop, 23864 State Route 126; Fastrac, 1709 State St., Fastrac, 20852 State Route 3, 7-Eleven, 21306 State Route 12F; and 7-Eleven, 19853 State Route 12F.
