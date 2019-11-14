LOS ANGELES — At least seven people were injured — one critically — in a shooting at Saugus High School when a gunman opened fire on the Santa Clarita campus early Thursday, authorities said.
The shooting was reported at the campus at 21900 Centurion Way about 7:40 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Television footage from the scene showed a chaotic scene at the high school with teenagers walking in a line behind armed law enforcement officials with their arms raised in the air.
Several students were placed on gurneys and transported to ambulances in the school’s parking lot. Many of the wounded were being treated in a grassy area on the campus. At least one person was found injured in the school’s choir room, authorities said.
All schools in the William S. Hart District were locked down as authorities searched for the shooter. Authorities were centering much of their focus on the area of brush behind the high school adjacent to a creek where authorities suspected the teen might be hiding. Law enforcement officials were also searching the backyards of homes along Sycamore Creek Drive.
The suspect is described as a 15-year-old boy wearing a black hat and black clothing, sheriff’s officials said.
Parents are being directed to Central Park on Bouquet Canyon to be reunited with their children.
