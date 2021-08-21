BATAVIA — Lorie Longhany and her family were at their cottage on Silver Lake in Wyoming County on July 3 a few years back when her phone rang.
It was Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul’s assistant.
“She knew we had a little place over there,” Longhany, Democratic election commissioner for Genesee County, recalled. “She had been over to Warsaw and her assistant called and asked if we were over at our place. She said, ‘Do you mind if Kathy and Bill stop over and visit with you?’”
Later that afternoon, the Hochuls came over to the cottage.
“I was honored to have her call and ask to have a picnic with us. July 3 is when they have all the festivities at Silver Lake. Our neighbors, in spite of their political (affiliations), were thrilled to see her,” Longhany said. “They interacted with everybody on our street and visited with everybody, but it was non-political. It was very personal — a nice way for them to interact — have a hot dog, visit, enjoy the lake.”
Hochul, it is evident, has a strong following in Western New York, despite being a Democrat in a Republican stronghold.
She is, as many put it, “one of us.”
A Western New Yorker.
Johnson Newspaper Corp. reporters spoke to nearly 20 people in Genesee, Livingston, Orleans and Wyoming counties since Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that he would resign following a state attorney general’s investigation that determined he sexually harassed current and former state employees in violation of state and federal law. Hochul will be sworn in as New York governor Tuesday.
The impact was clear: Hochul is being warmly welcomed.
No one interviewed had a bad thing to say about her.
Longhany first met Hochul in 2011, when Hochul was Erie County clerk and about to be elected to a seat in Congress.
“During that period, 2011, that was when I really got to know her,” she said. “I met her at political events and I was immediately impressed. She was personable, she never forgot who you were ... She just had a personality that you automatically liked her. She was, I wouldn’t say charismatic, but just responsive.
“The first thing that I remember was, she always spoke about her mother’s floral shop in Hamburg and how important small businesses were to her. She had a concern for the mom-and-pop shops that sometimes get overlooked. It was in her DNA to be responsive to small business owners and their plights.”
Longhany remembers walking around with Hochul to stores in Le Roy and how Hochul went to the Jell-O Gallery Museum.
“I can remember walking in the Oatka Festival Parade with her and the farmers’ market was set up after the parade. I walked with her when she met with all the vendors,” Longhany said. “She always went into the booths and complimented their produce and then bought some tomatoes or bought some corn. There was Java’s on Main Street. We’d go into Java’s and we’d have coffee. She’d meet with the mayor and ask everybody what their concerns were and how she could help.”
In the 10 years since being elected to Congress, Hochul has made a point to make Western New York a focus.
That continued when she became lieutenant governor in 2015.
That year was like any other year for Gov. Cuomo in this part of Western New York: He was universally despised.
One only has to check out the reaction of Western New Yorkers when Cuomo announced his resignation.
And while voters are understandably nervous about Hochul, it appears they are giving her a chance.
Jane Oakes, former owner of Jane’s Pantry on Main Street in Mount Morris, has met her fair share of state and federal politicians during organized tours of the village’s commercial district, which, like Medina in Orleans County, has served as something of a poster-child for downtown redevelopment efforts in New York.
Oakes said Hochul has steered clear of the verbal faux pas typical of carpetbagging politicians and elected officials from downstate, who often “out” themselves by mispronouncing local place names. Hochul never made such mistakes, Oakes said.
“There were a bunch of politicians who would come through and make an appearance and look and most of them were OK — you obviously got the feeling they were on a schedule,” Oakes said. “But one thing I remember was Ms. Hochul was different. She actually listened to me, she asked intelligent questions.”
During one visit to her store in 2015, Oakes said Hochul commiserated with her over the challenges and sacrifices that come with running a small business and recalled some of her own firsthand experiences working in the family florist business.
“How Christmas and Thanksgiving and Valentine’s Day and things like that — they weren’t holidays for the small business owner because you were out making deliveries, you were doing this, you were doing that and it’s very true,” she said. “She had very good questions and was, I thought, very good at listening and showing she had some interest in what I had to say which, again, I did not get that impression from some of the other politicians who came through.”
Hochul’s love of Western New York is evident and is likely to be a political asset, despite her being a Democrat.
Hochul will be the first governor with strong ties to Western New York in more than 150 years, since Myron H. Clark of Naples in 1855 and 1856.
Hochul was born Kathleen Courtney on Aug. 27, 1958 in Buffalo, the second of six children of John and Patricia Courtney.
She graduated from Syracuse University, where she became politically active.
Her political career was much like that of others here. She was elected to the Hamburg Town Board in 1994 and served on the board until 2007. She was appointed deputy Erie County clerk in 2004 and was appointed clerk in 2007.
Hochul, who is married to William J. Hochul Jr., a former United States Attorney for the Western New York District, ran successfully in the 2011 special election to fill the congressional seat left vacant when Chris Lee resigned, but lost a re-election bid the following year to the now disgraced Chris Collins.
Cuomo named her his choice for lieutenant governor in 2014 and easily won office.
This week, she will become New York’s first woman governor, one who already has a proven track record in the region.
She has kayaked in the Erie Canal in Medina, bundled up for winter festivals and attended groundbreaking ceremonies in what seems like every town. She has visited every county in the state.
She has stood next to Republicans and shown her willingness to cooperate, local leaders say.
“I think she’s prepared well for this, long before the handwriting was on the wall,” said Lynne Johnson, chairwoman of Orleans County Legislature. “If she succeeds, it would be her un-Cuomo qualities.”
During past stops in the region, Hochul has spoken fondly of her memories of Letchworth State Park and of her frequent trips to drop her son off at SUNY Geneseo.
During a groundbreaking ceremony for the Humphrey Nature Center in 2015, Hochul called Letchworth her “favorite place in the whole world,” and said there was “nothing more calming to my soul” than the roar of the Middle Falls near the Glen Iris Inn.
She also reminisced fondly about summer trips to the park with her family when she was a child.
“My parents started in a trailer over near Lackawanna — kind of a modest upbringing I would say — and whenever my parents would say ‘We’re going to Letchworth,’ we knew this day was going to be special,” Hochul said. “We packed up the picnic basket, my mom would make all kinds of potato salad and we’d pack the hot dogs and the burgers and load six kids into the station wagon and we’d come out here and it was just another world to us.”
Hochul said summertime trips to Letchworth weren’t complete without a few jumps into the Genesee from the river’s edge with her father, Jack, despite her mother’s protestations.
“I still remember her standing on the cliff yelling to my father ‘Jack, don’t let the kids jump off the cliff.” He’s like ‘I can’t hear you!’ I think that’s why I’m kind of a risk-taker — I do crazy things. I’d jump off the cliff with my dad because that’s what we do here,” she said. “...So yes, that was me probably jumping in the gorge… Climbing up on the railroad trestle? Yeah, that was me.”
Hochul’s son, William Hochul III, graduated from SUNY Geneseo a semester early in 2009 with a degree in political science. During an appearance at the college in 2016 to talk up the state’s new Enough is Enough law, which strengthened sexual assault reporting requirements for colleges, Hochul praised the opportunities the college affords its students.
Her son, for example, took advantage of the college’s study abroad offerings, studying the Russian language in Moscow and St. Petersburg over two summers. Even after he graduated, Hochul said SUNY Geneseo continued to make a difference in her son’s life.
“Now he’s a practicing lawyer at a big law firm in Washington (and) one of the reasons he’s at this law firm ... was that there was a SUNY Geneseo graduate who was one of the partners,” she said. “He was searching names and people to call up (and) he made that little connection, so the networking of Geneseo goes on, and on, and on.”
With Hochul, “what you see, is what you get,” said Livingston Democratic Chair Judith Hunter.
“I trust her completely to do a good job,” she said.
Hochul is, perhaps, the most recognizable top-level politician in the region in recent memory.
Suzea’s Gluten Free Bakery owner Lea Bancroft of Mount Morris said she met Hochul during a tour of the village in 2015.
“When the cameras were not on she was freaking amazing,” Bancroft said. “She was very interested in small business. She was very interested in what we were doing here. She discussed the need for more little businesses. I remember her very clearly because she was so enthusiastic about what we were doing and what was happening in the county.”
Bancroft said Hochul visited her kitchen, which was “a mess” and refused to accept a free loaf of bread.
“She insisted on paying for it. She was not about to take it for nothing,” Bancroft said. “I did not see a person who was like every other politician. When she was in front of the cameras it was one thing but when she was talking to the people it was totally real. She is certainly someone that I would like to get to know better.”
Kathy Link, owner of Carvings and More in Mount Morris, is a bit more reserved when it comes to Hochul.
She also had a chance to meet Hochul during the 2015 visit.
“She just came around talked to each of us,” she said. “She is a politician. She was with a group and she knew she was being watched, I mean politicians are politicians,”
While she did not get any bad feelings about Hochul, Link said she remains cautious when it comes to trusting politicians.
“I am cautious about all politicians,” said Link. “... I did not get any bad vibes about Hochul. I think she will do as good of a job as she can manage.”
Joseph Robinson and Rebecca Ryan of Warsaw have found Hochul to be genuine.
Robinson is a businessman and the village’s Democratic mayor. Ryan is the Republican town supervisor and has served as chairwoman of the Wyoming County Board of Supervisors since January.
Both have worked with Hochul during her time as congresswoman and her years as lieutenant governor on projects such as replacing the former Manor Oak nursing facility — a longtime village eyesore — and supporting Wyoming County Community Hospital. The latter is Wyoming County’s only hospital and among the county’s largest employers.
“I’m really glad to know Kathy,” Robinson said. “I met her back when she was running her congressional campaign and we became really familiar with her in Warsaw. She has an affinity for Wyoming County and she visits quite a bit. She likes to stop in at the Silver Lake Restaurant and talk with folks there.”
Hochul has been very responsive, Robinson said, noting her 2019 appearance at Manor Oak’s demolition. He said she’s been instrumental in aid for WCCH.
“What I really like about Kathy is she’s a grassroots person,” he said.
Ryan described Hochul as very personable, intelligent and familiar with the county, being a regular visitor to the area.
She also cited Hochul’s support of economic development projects within the county.
“I believe she will be effective if the results of past experiences guide her while she serves as governor,” Ryan said. “She has advocated for Wyoming County and Wyoming County Community Hospital, resulting in urgently needed funding and successfully navigating tangled snags in the bureaucratic processes. I also believe that she can effectively end the toxic work environment that has embroiled our state politics in the past if she adheres to her Western New York ethics and fairness.”
Ryan said Hochul’s best qualities are a knowledge of and appreciation for local life in rural communities, saying she’s always been accessible and a pleasure to work with.
In the past, Hochul’s office has responded to questions quickly, said Ryan, and answers reveal an understanding of how state, federal and local governments impact each other.
“It is my hope that she will carry that understanding and accessibility with her to Albany,” she said. “We look forward to Kathy’s continued support of our county and region as she serves in her new position as governor.”
Hochul is just as familiar to residents in Genesee County, where she had made countless visits.
Former Genesee County Chamber of Commerce President Tom Turnbull remembers meeting Hochul at the former Coffee Culture Cafe & Eatery in Batavia when she was running for Congress.
“I was publisher at The Daily News at the time. She just wanted to know what people in Genesee County ... what they were looking for out of their government and what they were looking for out of their candidates,” he said. “This wasn’t a photo opp (opportunity) ... We just talked back and forth about growing up here and what it was like. She seemed very interested. I didn’t think she was just giving me lip service.”
Turnbull said he got along with Hochul.
“I just felt she was very genuine. She’s a Western New Yorker. She knew where Batavia was, for the first thing,” he remembered. “One thing that stood out to me was her background in the Southtowns. In my days at the chamber, she recognized and understood the values and the concerns of small business people.”
Hochul would always come to Batavia for Small Business Saturday.
“She has visited here many, many times during my time. I’m very impressed,” Turnbull said. “A lot of people came through that I wasn’t very impressed with. (Hochul was) very genuine. down-to-earth, a typical Western New Yorker.”
Another time, Turnbull said, he was at an annual convention with chamber of commerce executives from around the state. Hochul made a point to come up and say hello to him there.
“I didn’t know if she remembered who I was, but she did (and said) ‘Hey Tom, how are you doing?’” he remembered. “I said I was doing fine.”
Genesee County Democratic Committee Chairman Michael Plitt described Hochul as “level-headed and thoughtful.”
“A lot of politicians come through and think they know everything. Kathy, I think, actually listens and being local, she cares about the area,” he said. “Politicians so often don’t take the time to talk to people. When she comes through here, she takes the time to talk to everyone from the top to the bottom.”
Aside from official appearances, Hochul would often attend community events unannounced — such as a Batavia Muckdogs baseball game, Plitt said.
“It’s not only the “personal visits” Hochul has done that prompt praise. She also knows the issues, local leaders say.
“There is a strong sense of responsibility, to be of service to her constituents,” Genesee County Legislature Chairwoman Rochelle Stein said. “She is the same with or without media surrounding her. We all would want her to be part of our community, book club, PTA or neighborhood. She is engaging.” Stein said she met Hochul when she first began serving in Congress, during a meeting for agriculture economic discussions.
“She was very eager to learn about Genesee’s rich agricultural capacities and how she could assist in growing them. She has a keen interest in learning, asking questions and connecting needs to resources,” Stein said. “Her service at the local government level provides a strong foundation in our town home rule authority state. That knowledge and experience provides an awareness of how impactful local government is to quality-of-life services.
Stein said she is not aware of, nor has she asked about, Hochul’s interests, as most of their interactions have been in public settings.
“We are women working to improve the lives of our communities as a full time commitment,” Stein said.
Genesee County Economic Development Center President & CEO Steve Hyde said Hochul’s personality and commitment to Genesee County shines through in moments small and large.
“Kathy has visited Batavia and Genesee County so many times that she is an honorary resident,” Hyde said. “Her active involvement in our various DRI (Downtown Revitalization Initiative) projects, to visiting our agricultural and food processing businesses – Kathy understands our community and economy, especially our needs in continuing the efforts to create new jobs and career opportunities for our residents.”
Hyde noted that companies considering a new location in the area value how Hochul has spoken about the people and character of the region.
“Kathy has conveyed great enthusiasm and support for the ability of Genesee County and the Buffalo and Rochester metropolitan regions to have the workforce, training, and quality of life for major projects,” Hyde said.
All of this trickles down to the “common people.”
Oakes, the Mount Morris woman and former owner of Jane’s Pantry, said she sees it.
Oakes’s interactions with Hochul weren’t just limited to “get out and show your face” tours of the Mount Morris Main Street or other tailored photo-op events.
“Even when she was not out on political tours, she would stop in the store,” Oakes said. “I think one time she brought her sister in and I know one time my clerk said ‘Oh yeah, Kathy Hochul was in again,’ So not only was she coming into a small business to do the political niceties… but she also was supporting those small business, coming as a private citizen, not as the elected official, but just coming because she wanted to shop there.”
Oakes said “it’s about time” for someone with local ties to take a crack at the governorship and is hopeful for what the Hochul administration will mean for the area.
“There’s been politicians in office who, if you put them down in Western New York and said ‘OK, get from Jamestown to Rochester,’ they wouldn’t know how,” said Oakes. “...Hopefully having someone who’s a native and who’s been involved in small business, who actually has toured the state and gone into small businesses and talked with people – unlike some other politicians — I’m very encouraged. I hope she can rise to the challenge but I think she’s had good preparation for it.”
Includes reporting by Scott DeSmit, Mallory Diefenbach, Matt Leader,Brendan McDonough, Brian Quinn and Matt Surtel
