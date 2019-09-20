SARANAC LAKE — One person died, and Route 3 was closed for four hours as a result of a two-vehicle collision between Saranac Lake and Bloomingdale shortly before 5 p.m. Friday.
Essex County Coroner Walter Marvin III confirmed Friday evening that one person had died in what he said was a head-on collision. That person had not been identified yet, and the cause of death is pending.
Route 3 was reopened shortly after 9 p.m. For four hours until then, drivers from Saranac Lake were diverted onto Trudeau Road.
State Trooper Dan Kelly said he could not immediately confirm the number of vehicles involved in the collision.
Several volunteer fire departments helped out at the scene, including those of Bloomingdale, Saranac Lake and Lake Placid.
