WOLFE ISLAND — An Onondaga County man is dead after a Saturday evening crash on the Canadian island, according to Ontario Provincial Police.
In a media release sent Sunday, OPP officials reported that an as-yet-unnamed 57-year-old man from Liverpool died in a single-vehicle crash on Road 96, which runs east to west along Wolfe Island from Port Metcalf to Marysville, the island’s largest settlement.
Police say the vehicle apparently rolled several times into a farm field before coming to a stop. The Wolfe Island Fire Department, as well as Kingston Paramedics responded to the accident.
Police said the cause of the crash is still being investigated, and a post-mortem exam will be conducted.
