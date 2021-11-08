The lines began to form before midnight Sunday at U.S. border facilities. Closed since March 2020, the U.S.-Canadian border reopened Monday allowing fully vaccinated Canadians into the United States.
“Our nighttime shift was very busy,” said Steven Lawrence, executive director of the Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority. “It was like the traffic you would see on the eve of a Canadian holiday.”
Most of the traffic appeared to be people with campers and trailers, Mr. Lawrence said, speculating that they would be heading south for the winter.
“A lot of them did stop at Walmart,” Mr. Lawrence said.
From midnight to 2 p.m. 1,300 vehicles crossed the Ogdensburg-Prescott International Bridge, he said. In all of October there were just 9,500 crossings.
The situation at the Thousand Islands Bridge was similar with a steady stream of pickup trucks, cars and recreational vehicles, many of which had bicycles hanging from the back, heading south.
“We were expecting this,” Executive Director of the Thousands Islands Bridge Authority Timothy Sturik said of traffic over the bridge. “It’s hard to say what it will do for the rest of the week.”
Truck traffic, which has been pretty steady after an initial downturn at the start of the pandemic, is particularly heavy on Monday, Mr. Sturik said. That and the construction at the U.S. Port of Entry may have contributed to wait times at the bridge, he said.
More than 20 trailers were in Walmart’s parking lot in Watertown on Monday night with Canadians excited to be back to the United States.
Mandy Mazerolle from the Montreal area said her trip took “many hours.”
“The worst part was waiting to go on the bridge to pay,” she said.
Ms. Mazerolle also complimented the border patrol workers and said they were “very kind.”
Ms. Mazerolle is heading south to Florida. She plans to return to Canada on April 15 and has been planning this trip for a couple weeks.
Claudette and Yves Veronneau from Montreal are headed west and making stops along the way in Ohio and Kentucky to visit family.
Due to the pandemic, they will not be flying home for the holidays as they are not comfortable enough to fly yet. They, too, will be heading back on April 15.
As the travel trailers pulled into the parking lot, the level of excitement grew. People were outside their trailers talking to one another, excited to be able to visit the United States once again. Watertown’s Arsenal Street, the center of shopping in Jefferson County, was filled with Canadian vehicles Monday.
The parking lot at the 1000 Islands International Tourism Council was full all day on Monday with RVs, trailers and other vehicles with Ontario and Quebec license plates.
Canadian travelers who stopped at the North Country Welcome Center told Corey C. Fram, director of the 1000 Islands International Tourism Council, that they had to wait in excess of three hours to get through customs on the Canadian border because of the long wait lines. They had to prove they were vaccinated.
Mr. Fram watched the influx of Canadian travelers heading south on Interstate 81 from his office window on Collins Landing Road in the shadows of the Thousand Islands International Bridge in Alexandria Bay.
“I saw a stream of them with Ontario and Quebec license plates,” Mr. Fram said.
He also observed rest stops along Interstate 81 from Alexandria Bay to Watertown were full of Canadian vehicles.
Mr. Fram talked to many who stopped at the Alexandria Bay facility before heading back on the road. He welcomed them with little goodie bags.
“They were happy Canadians,” he said.
The nearby North Country Welcome Center Taste NY store also was busy, especially in the morning when many Canadians stopped by to get coffee to keep them awake for the long journey ahead and to stop to use the restrooms, employee Erica Orvis said.
“It’s certainly been busier than it has been,” she said about the last 19 months without Canadians.
Sales in the morning at the Taste NY store exceeded revenue for an entire typical day, she said.
And now Mr. Fram hopes that tourism operators in the north country also will reap that kind of success from Canadians who’ll shop, eat and stay in the region now that the border is open during the holidays.
Canadian visitors must be fully vaccinated within 72 hours of crossing the border. In order to return to Canada, if the trip is less than 72 hours, people can take a pre-arrival molecular COVID-19 test before leaving Canada. If the trip is more than 72 hours, as they prepare to reenter Canada, they will be required to get a new pre-arrival molecular test in the United States.
“To say the least, this is a really terrific day for so many Americans and Canadians to now have the chance to again start visiting, reconnecting and getting back to normal after more than a year and a half of ‘temporary’ closure,” said Sen. Daniel G. Stec, R-Queensbury. “Like so many other elected officials, I had heard from so many people just totally frustrated by the lack of direction from the White House. Fortunately, we are moving forward and better days are ahead.”
“It’s been a long 20 months — today is the day so many of us have been waiting for. To our Canadian friends: Welcome back to New York!” Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul shared on Twitter. “To my fellow New Yorkers: when you see the license plate from Ontario or Quebec, be sure to wave and greet our neighbors.”
Reporters Blaine LaVoie, Blavoie@mtelegram.com, and Jonathon Wheeler, Jwheeler@wdt.net, contributed to this story.
